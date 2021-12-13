Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made history for being the first prime minister of his nation to make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Monday at the royalty's private palace.

The two officials shared lunch and talked for two hours longer than what their offices previously planned. After the event, Bennett said that he enjoyed the "meaning, in-depth, and straightforward talks" he had with the Crown Prince regarding "region, our economy, and technology."

Historic Middle East Meeting

The meeting of the two officials marked a historic change in the relationship between the two nations and came 15 months after the signing of an agreement at the White House. The historic moment also comes a few years after the time when Israelis were not allowed to enter the UAE. But the region has now welcomed Prime Minister Bennett with an official honor guard at the airport.

The two leaders reportedly discussed areas of "bilateral cooperation" which includes agriculture, food security, renewable energy, advanced technology, health, and other vital sectors. Previously, the Israeli prime minister emphasized, during an interview, the growing trade relationship between his nation and the UAE, CNN reported.

Read Also: Former Vice President Mike Pence's Cryptic Message Fuels 2024 Presidential Bid Rumors

In a video statement shortly before his departure back to Israel, Bennett said that he was very hopeful that the relationship between his nation and the UAE can be the start of peace in the Middle East. For years, Israel has struggled amid ostracization by all but two Arab countries, forcing it to establish formal relationships with four others, including the UAE, in August 2020.

Bennett's visit to Abu Dhabi is a testament to both the accelerated progress of Israel to consolidate some of those relationships in the 15 months after the agreements as well as the primary concerns of Iran's potential nuclear advancement.

Building Relations

After the meeting, Bennett and Prince Zayed released a joint statement that praised the event as another "milestone in the development of warm relations and a tremendous partnership forged between the two countries." While reporters were not allowed to listen in on the meeting, the Emirati government released photographs and silent video of the meeting, the New York Times reported.

The recording showed the two nations' leaders chatting casually and laughing together. At one point, the prince could also be seen appearing to whisper something into Prime Minister Bennett's ear. On top of the two leaders' fear of Iran, they shared hopes of economic prosperity that aims to be the foundation of the Israel-Emirati relationship.

Bennett is keen on supporting a regional alliance against Iran at a time when negotiations between Tehran and a U.S.-backed alliance have restarted. The alliance includes various nations, such as Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China.

Israel and the UAE also agreed to establish a joint research and development fund, which will "harness the leading economic and technological minds in the UAE and Israel, tasking them with finding solutions to challenges such as climate change, desertification, and clean energy," said a joint statement after Bennett's visit to Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported.



Related Article: Joe Manchin Signals Major Changes To Win His Support on Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Senator Sounds Inflation Alarm

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.