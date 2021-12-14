In the early 1940s, the Nazi Germany made the strategic error of declaring war on the allies. The Pearl Harbor attack was successful after Japan steamrolled the US navy in Hawaii.

Adolf Hitler thought the attack was important to side with Imperial Japan which is the turning point that seal his fate by 1944.

One action will lead to utter defeat

In 1941, wartime Germany had two crucial actions which should have been avoided. It was this era that echoes change even up to now, reported the Daily Star.

On June 22, 1941, the German force rolled into Russia and fired the first shots of the war. Ironically, a treaty was signed with Russia earlier.

This is called Operation Barbarossa which was Hitler's opening salvo in Blitzkrieg War to conquer the Russians and a new country in eastern Europe. This turned out to be terrible blow to the German invasion, cited History.

He gave the order to annihilate all Soviet troops that became one of the worst war crimes that forgone the Geneva convention. It became a bitterly fought conflict that would take a toll on both armies.

White and red on the snow

The Soviets had a body count of twenty-six million people (non-combatants) and nine million soldiers as casualties. Nazi Germany was on a roll but the declaration of the war after the Pearl Harbor attack was a regretful move.

It was a cold war on the Eastern Front, that is seen in the push of President Vladimir Putin's trust in modern times, noted Mondial News.

Events were churning on the other side of the Atlantic as the Nazis were regretting the Russian Invasion. The support for Japan is bringing in the reluctant United States that led to a global war, and Hitler's bane.

Pacific Fleet obliterated by Imperial Japan

It was on December 7 when hordes of Japanese planes fell upon Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. These attacked all hardware to destroy one of the most powerful navies. At the end of the savage assault, about 2,403 were dead with 1,178 injured.

It was the start of the Great Pacific War between Japan and the United States.

The Allied powers were tight and the hardware going to the Pacific and the other end of the Atlantic showed close ties. Compared to the Axis powers, Germany, Japan, and Italy were weak and end badly for them.

A bad call for the Fuhrer when a direct assault on Japan would need intervention. The Nazi leader's actions brought the US to Europe's doorstep.

According to Historian Ian Kershaw, Hitler's declaration of war on the US was perplexing, mentioned History Extra.

Joachim von Ribbentrop, Nazi Minister of Foreign Affairs proceeded to the US embassy in Berlin. He told Leland B. Morris, America's top diplomat that its war, but the US had not considered Germany an adversary.

In World War II, it is the industrial and economic wars that doomed Berlin. The Fuhrer was ecstatic at the Pearl Harbor attack in Hawaii.

This sealed Nazi Germany's fate that led to the fall of Adolf Hitler and the rise of America and Russia as world powers until now. But the rise of China is the new Pacific power.

