The Uranium cubes found by Allies in 1945 will be scrutinized by researchers looking into the alleged Nazi atomic bomb that could have beaten America.

Researchers are looking into how close the Fuhrer got to having his doomsday weapon that would have decided the outcome of World War II, with Germany victorious. German scientists used these cubes to form a primitive nuclear reactor that the Germans were almost finished, but events stopped its completion.

Hitler almost completed his atomic bomb

Scientists of the Third Reich knew the basic presumption, when neutrons would collide against uranium-235, atoms inside the mysterious cubes will set a chain reaction and shatter to release bursts of energy, reported the Daily Mail.

Nazis were dead set on making nuclear bombs to devastate the allied nations, as Hitler's revenge in the war. In the last days of 1945, the allies had captured a prototype reactor that was taken apart and studied. There were 664 Uranium cubes. Many were lost and sold in the black market in its shipment to the US, noted Science News.

ICYMI: Our May cover story tracks the journey of a uranium cube, one of several hundred that a team led by Werner Heisenberg used to try to build a nuclear reactor for Nazi Germany during World War II https://t.co/9ADYqRQvp1 pic.twitter.com/fiOzOEK9uW — Physics Today (@PhysicsToday) May 6, 2019

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) will release the results from the study to confirm the nature of these cubes. These Uranium cubes found by Allies were the basis of most nations' initial experiments. The researchers will investigate to help in identifying how nuclear material is transported illegally.

One of the reasons for developing an atomic bomb is so the V-2 will carry the devastating power of an A-bomb to destroy Britain.

Brittany Robertson at PNNL remarked that it was lucky that the nuclear program failed, or it would have been different if Germany had mastered it.

In the early 40s, more than one German physicist was trying to crack the puzzle of nuclear fission and make weapons-grade plutonium for weapons primarily.

Werner Heisenberg helmed a group of researchers to study nuclear fission in Berlin and later in Haigerloch, to continue without allies coming to interrupt them, cited in History.

Germany had facilities focused in Uranium manufacture

The Haigerloch lab facility was where experiments were done in a lab, under the town's castle church, inside a potato and beer cellar clandestinely.

One more site is Gottow with physicist Kurt Diebner, and both labs were manufacturing Uranium cubes as reactor fuel in primitive reactors.

The cube was two inches on all sides, with considerable numbers suspended on cables like an atomic chandelier. Cubs were immersed in heavy water with heavy hydrogen or deuterium, which would control the nuclear reaction in the cubes as a thermonuclear regulator.

It was a failed experiment because the uranium did not radioactively decay and start a reaction in the atoms. There was no second chance for the Nazis to perfect it; allies came and ended the project.

These cubes would not be seen anymore or where they were, though some were in the US and Europe in labs studying them. Some are in collections of private persons to this day. The exact whereabouts are not known after all these years.

A Study will be done by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to examine one of the cubes. One of the Uranium cubes found by Allies will shed on their nature and its origin that will be published. It seems accidental that Hitler fueled the atomic age after the Fall of the Third Reich.

