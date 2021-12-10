Jill Biden recently said that the role of a First Lady is very different from those working 9 to 5 jobs.

The first lady sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that will be aired this coming weekend. Ahead of its release, snippets from Biden's conversation with Rita Braver were released.

Braver asked Biden if she was prepared for what it was like to be the first lady. And the FLOTUS said that her role is a little bit harder than what she imagined. Biden also said that being the first lady isn't like a job that everyone does, but it's a lifestyle you live.

Jill Biden reacts to allegations about POTUS mental fitness

Joe Biden's wife also responded to allegations that her husband isn't mentally fit even though a White House physician recently said that the POTUS is healthy.

The FLOTUS admitted that she thinks the allegations regarding her husband's mental abilities are ridiculous. She was also informed about a recent poll wherein only 46 percent of respondents believed the president is fit for the top job.

Elsewhere in the interview, Braver asked Biden for her reaction when she found out that Democrats dropped a tuition fee community college proposal from the POTUS's social spending plan.

Biden said that she understands that there should be some compromise. "And I knew this wasn't the right moment for it. But that doesn't mean it might not get passed somewhere down the future," Jill said via Yahoo! News.

Joe Biden will make a cameo in the interview

According to CBS News, Braver traveled to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with the first couple. And they served Thanksgiving dinner to military families there. Braver also joined the FLOTUS at a vaccine event in Philadelphia. They also visited the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma to support schools preserving the native language.

During the interview, Biden also talked about her efforts to unify the country. She said that she and her husband don't care who's blue or red because the POTUS is the president for all Americans.

The POTUS will also be featured in Sunday's interview. He will call himself a lucky man because he has a love of his life by his side at the White House.

Jill Biden visits USS Delaware

Elsewhere, Biden also made headlines this week when she and Navy Secretary Carlos Del Torro visited the family members of submariners on the USS Delaware.

In her speech, Biden said that she understands what military families are going through during the holiday season because they are away from their loved ones. She also went through the same thing when Beau Biden served in Iraq for a year.

Jill said that she also became emotional while looking at Beau's chair because he couldn't celebrate important occasions with his family.

The FLOTUS also grew up in a military household because her late father served in the Navy. Biden also said that being a military kid had its fair share of challenges, according to The Day.

