A Kanye West publicist allegedly traveled to the house of a Georgia election worker, who was facing death threats after former President Donald Trump accused her of manipulating votes, and offered to help if she confessed to the Republican businessman's voter-fraud allegations.

The publicist, Trevian Kutti, identified herself to Ruby Freeman weeks after the 2020 presidential elections. Kutti said that she was sent by a "high-profile individual" but did not reveal she was working for West. The publicist gave Freeman an urgent message to confess to Trump's voter-fraud allegations or risk having people visit her home within 48 hours and arrest her.

Voter Fraud Allegations

However, Freeman refused Kutti's offer, who was later questioned regarding the incident but did not comment. The publicist is known for her biography that shows her work at the Women's Global Initiative, which is a business networking group. Kutti was a member of the "Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump."

Kutti's biography notes that West got her as his publicist in September 2018 and later served as the singer's Director of Operations. The publicist knocked on Freeman's door on Jan. 4, which forced the Georgia worker to call 911, saying she was wary of strangers at the time, Reuters reported.

Former President Trump and his campaign repeatedly accused Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss of illegally counting fraudulent mail-ballots after getting them from suitcases amid the work she's done on Election Day at Atlanta's State Farm Area from Dec. 3 onwards. However, county and state officials quickly confirmed that the "suitcases" were, in fact, standard ballot containers and refuted Trump's claims by saying the votes were properly counted.

But the Republican businessman continued to accuse the Georgia election worker and her daughter of election-rigging at the time. Due to the allegations, various people have sent Freeman and her daughter threats and harassing messages as well as targeting their family members.

Refusing to Comply

When Kutti arrived for a second time, Freeman did not open the door immediately because of the paranoia that built up from the threats. She asked a neighbor to come over and be the one to talk to the publicist who was accompanied by an unidentified male. Kutti told the neighbor that Freeman was in danger and that she was there to offer her assistance, CNBC reported.

Freeman later said she was willing to meet Kutti and asked Cobb County Police to send an officer to observe so she could safely go outside her home. The Georgia worker told the dispatcher that there were people saying she needed help. She was worried they would come after her and her family.

Kutti identified herself to law enforcement officials as a "crisis manager" and told police that Freeman was in danger, saying there were less than 48 hours before "unknown subjects" went to her home. The parties involved later went to the police station to talk, where Kutti said that she could specifically detail what would happen but argued that it would disrupt Freeman's freedom or one of her family members, The Hill reported.



