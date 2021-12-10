Illinois state Rep. Jonathan Carroll recently revealed that he received death threats after announcing new legislation called HB 4259.

According to reports, the new legislation states that unvaccinated residents of Illinois will be responsible for paying their hospitalizations and medical expenses if they test positive for COVID-19.

The bill was first announced on Monday, but three days later, Carroll said he would no longer pursue it after realizing how divisive it was.

"Due to the unintended divisive nature of HB 4259, I've decided not to pursue this legislation. Based on feedback and further reflection, we need to heal as a country and work together on common-sense solutions to put the pandemic behind us," Carroll said via NBC Chicago.

Rep. Jonathan Carroll reveals threats affected his entire family

Carroll added that violent threats made against him, his family, and his staff are reprehensible. He also encouraged everyone to engage in a more positive discourse regarding public health issues.

While speaking with the Chicago Sun-Times, Carroll confirmed that he received death threats from different people. He also received racial slurs, and someone also sent his Rabbi an email saying they would attack the synagogue he attends.

Someone published his home address on Twitter, but the platform immediately removed the information after he reported it.

He also reported the threats that he received to the Illinois State Police.

Carroll also said that people could no longer have conversations about controversial matters because they would be attacked when they speak up. He pointed out that he listened to those who disagreed with his legislation and understood where they were coming from. But when it was his turn to speak up, he was just criticized.

Senate President Don Harmon pleads for respectful engagements

Senate President Don Harmon said that death threats have no place in politics. He also encouraged everyone to be respectful when engaging in debates.

Reports also confirmed that no Democratic leader signed Carroll's bill. But they showed interest in it. However, Republicans immediately opposed the legislation.

Rep. Adam Niemerg, who introduced legislation protecting locals from being discriminated against if they refuse to get vaccinated, said that it's important for everyone to have the freedom to decide on their own.

Carroll argued that his legislation would provide an incentive to those already inoculated, especially when it comes to their insurance coverage.

Illinois could impose different types of vaccine mandates

According to Fox 32 Chicago, Illinois lawmakers are considering different vaccine mandates following a sudden spike in active cases in the city.

Rep. Ann Williams said that lawmakers should look at whether they should impose mandates at bars, restaurants, and other similar establishments. However, the representative stressed that she doesn't support the shutting down of restaurants and bars in the state.

Williams added that she doesn't support vaccine mandates per se because they have a negative connotation.

Williams previously proposed a bill to sue individuals who fake their vaccination status. Whoever will be found guilty could face criminal charges.

