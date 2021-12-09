Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Tuesday in his blog that he considered 2021 as the hardest year of his life because of a combination of his divorce from Melinda French Gates and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a year-in-review post on GatesNotes, Gates opened up about the struggles that he faced in the last year, including the end of his 27-year marriage with Melinda. In his post, Gates said that he knew a lot of people who were curious about his life after the couple's divorce.

Bill Gates' Year

In May, Gates and his wife announced their separation and officially filed the divorce in August, based on court records. In his post, the Microsoft co-founder acknowledged that 2021 has been a "year of great personal sadness" for him.

Gates said that he and his ex-wife were still co-running the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, revealing that they have found a "good new working rhythm." The situation comes after the foundation in July announced that Melinda was stepping down as co-chair after two years if the couple was not able to work together, Business Insider reported.

It was previously reported that the billionaire Microsoft co-founder had an inappropriate relationship with an employee while he was still married to Melinda. The controversy forced Gates to step down from the company's board.

In October, Jennifer Gates, the billionaire's daughter, who is a medical student, got married in an elaborate celebration in New York. The Microsoft co-founder's other two children, Phoebe and Rory, were studying at college, which left their father an empty nester.

In his post, Gates also said that he already missed his children and having them at home despite the freedom he gets to read a book and get work done. The billionaire said the coronavirus pandemic caused him to lose time for face-to-face social interaction, CNET reported.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

However, Gates said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation continued to make progress in other areas and not just the coronavirus pandemic. The billionaire said that the U.S. Program was cooperating with partners to assist students and teachers navigate their lives amid the pandemic-era education. Gates said his colleagues were working on addressing gender equality and fighting for a more equitable global recovery.

Additionally, Gates spoke about "creative ways'' to protect advancements on various diseases, such as polio, TB, and HIV. The billionaire said the foundation was continuing to work on reducing childhood mortality worldwide.

The billionaire also spoke about his pride when the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the first malaria vaccine in the world. Gates noted that malaria kills nearly 650,000 people annually. More than half of the victims are children aged under five years. It remains to be one of the leading causes of death in low-income countries.

Gates also noted that his entire family experienced a great deal of changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, more so than what the public has seen in the news. The billionaire considered the wedding of his daughter the highlight of his 2021, Honey Nine reported.



