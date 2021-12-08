On Wednesday, President Joe Biden presented a new tagline for his $1 trillion infrastructure proposal, but his core message remained unchanged. Biden renamed his Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework "Building a Better America" in an attempt to boost his poll numbers.

He spoke at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, accompanied by buses and signs with the new tagline, as part of a week-long trip to highlight planned spending for roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, and climate change resilience.

Biden has a new brand for infrastructure deal

Although the economy has improved since Biden assumed office, his popularity has been affected by high inflation, political divisiveness, and the failure to recover from the coronavirus pandemic completely. Per Houston Chronicles, the president's massive, just-passed infrastructure plan now has a new tagline that claims it would help the country in ways other than mending its crumbling roads and bridges.

Biden's separate "Build Back Better" plan of tax rises on the wealthiest and expanded education, family, and environmental programs, which is currently pending in the Senate, is closely aligned with the new tagline. That tagline, too, has its detractors, who claim that it makes it difficult for consumers to absorb everything included in the bundle.

On Wednesday, Biden blended the discussion of "Build Back Better" with the new infrastructure bill, claiming that the risks of climate change need roads to be built higher, which costs more money. Despite a new website and a fresh presidential tour to the American heartland, President Joe Biden is still trying to parlay his successful quest to modernize the United States' infrastructure into political capital.

On Wednesday, Biden traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, as part of a tour aimed at enthralling Americans with the prospect of improving the roads, bridges, and other key linkages they use every day. The newly enacted infrastructure package, which includes a $1 trillion budget for updating the country's aging transportation networks, is a tremendous victory in many ways, AFP via MSN reported.

The president tries to enliven his image

Not only did the law pass with the support of a sizable minority of Republicans in Congress, but the Democratic president also managed to provide something that both parties had spoken about for years but never delivered.

Broken promises of "infrastructure week" became a running joke under Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. Despite this, Biden's popularity rating is stuck in the low 40 percent range, and Republican supporters are passionately opposed to anything he does, according to polls of the average Americans he claims the measure would aid.

Biden has already delivered similar statements on factory floors and, on a frigid visit to New Hampshire, while standing on an aging bridge that desperately needs repair. Similarly, Biden's staff, including his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, have traveled extensively around the country in an attempt to enliven the president's image.

Biden inspected the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's body shop before giving his remarks. A pair of gleaming electric buses were on show. He expressed concern that Chinese firms were gaining an advantage in battery technology, as per Daily Mail.

The president announced a new proposal to invest billions of dollars in upgrading the federal government's fleet, with the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2030. While meeting with local leaders, Biden removed his black mask a couple of times to make a point and be heard. He was most passionate while discussing battery technology and automobiles.

