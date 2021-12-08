Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly gearing for a very busy 2022 because of all their upcoming projects. Contrary to rumors, Markle won't be joining politics next year. Instead, she and her husband will focus on activism.

Royal expert Neil Sean shared his prediction about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week. He said that Markle is inspired to get active and reshape herself. After a challenging year, Markle also needs to rethink her use of her royal title and how it impacts the British clan.

Royal expert warns Meghan Markle against using her royal title

While speaking with Express UK, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti warned the Duchess of Sussex against using her royal title.

"I think that there's a sense that Meghan has increasing ambitions but maybe more as an activist than as an actual politician. I think that would be a very bold step to go and do that especially if she constantly reminds everyone that she's the Duchess of Sussex," he said.

Sacerdoti added that there's no denying the fact that Markle deserves to use her title because she's married to a member of the royal family. But if she wants to get into politics, she might have to drop the title because the royals do not get involved in political matters.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing for second Christmas in the US

But before Prince Harry and Markle embark on more activism work, the couple will first celebrate their second Christmas in Los Angeles. Details regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans are still being kept under wraps.

Last year, People claimed that Markle wanted to make her family's first Christmas in the United States memorable for her husband and son, Archie. The couple reportedly created new traditions at home, and Markle cooked for her family on Christmas Day.

During her interview on the "Ellen Show," Markle gave host Ellen DeGeneres an idea of how special occasions are celebrated in their $14 million mansion. She said that she would cook for her family on Thanksgiving because this is something that she enjoys doing.

The Duchess of Sussex also said they would just stay at home and relax. Since it was their second Thanksgiving in California, Markle hoped that it would be as nice as last year's festivities, according to Marie Claire.

According to US Weekly, Prince Harry and Markle are also planning to give back to their community over the holidays. A source claimed that the couple feels very fortunate to be in the position that they are in today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative deals revisited

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been blessed with lucrative deals all year round. They previously signed a multi-year contract with Netflix and Spotify. Prince Harry also secured a book deal months ago. And he and his wife partnered with a high-profile investment first called Ethic.

This year, Prince Harry and Markle also welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, following a miscarriage in 2020. Royal fans have not seen photos of the 6-month-old baby as of press writing.

