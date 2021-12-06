Prince William and Kate Middleton are accused of not caring for Meghan Markle and all the criticisms she receives online. Royal commentator Liam Gilliver wrote a lengthy article about the royal family and said that Prince William and Middleton's decision to not react to Markle's privacy court win speaks volumes.

Gilliver said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could not deny that they have been benefiting from the criticisms and vitriol that Markle has been receiving.

"Because even though they were not part of that system, Kate and William certainly benefited from it. The more people disliked Meghan and Harry, the shinier Kate and William were perceived. The more criticism Meghan got, the more invisible Kate became," he said via Geo.tv.

Meghan Markle criticized over things Kate Middleton's praised for

The royal commentator added that the disparity between Middleton and Markle had grown exponentially because of their online comparisons. Everything that Markle does is criticized, but when Middleton does the same thing, she's praised by the public.

Two years ago, royal commentator Kristen Meinzer said that Markle wouldn't be criticized for the things that Middleton is praised for if she was white.

Meghan Markle subjected to double standards

While speaking with Business Insider, the royal source said that the Duchess of Sussex is subjected to blatant double standards in the press's intent to frame her as ignorant, uncouth, and unfit for the aristocracy.

Meinzer added that Markle's roots as an African-American, who also happens to be a self-made woman and is someone who's not afraid to speak up, also contributed to the criticisms thrown at her. But last week, Prince Harry's wife won her privacy case against a British publication.

Meghan Markle wins privacy case

According to BBC, the court sided with Markle's request to not have a trial in the privacy and copyright case that she filed months ago. Associated Newspapers released a statement saying that they were disappointed with the court's decision.

The three judges handling the case said that the contents of Markle's letter to her estranged dad, Thomas Markle Sr. were personal and private and were not in the public's interest.

Daily Mail published a copy of Markle's handwritten letter years ago when the former royal's dad kept giving interviews to the press.

Last month, Prince Harry and Markle's former staffer said that Markle knew that there was a possibility that her letter would be leaked to the press that's why she called Thomas "daddy" in her note. This way, it would pull at the heartstrings of those reading it.

The couple's former staff added that Prince Harry and Markle were involved in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book, "Finding Freedom." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied their involvement on multiple occasions.

But weeks ago, Markle was forced to apologize to the court for reportedly forgetting that she had some inputs in the book. The former senior royal added that it wasn't her intention to lie or deceive the court, according to CNN.

