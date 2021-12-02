Donald Trump announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 six days after his initial diagnosis.

According to reports, the ex-POTUS's decision to postpone his announcement may have put the lives of other people at risk. During those six days before Trump revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, he met with some of his White House staff, a group of donors from Minnesota, crews of Air Force One, and even Joe Biden.

Mark Meadows exposes Donald Trump's lies

Mark Meadows, his former aide, revealed in his new book "The Chief's Chief" that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26. But he made the announcement on Oct. 2, which was less than 24 hours after he appeared at a rally.

Meadows also claimed that a second test conducted on Sept. 26 showed that Trump was negative for COVID-19. The ex-POTUS and his staff assumed that the second test was accurate even though they had no proof to confirm their assumptions.

Farah Griffin slams Donald Trump

Trump's former communications director, Farah Griffin, slammed the ex-president for not thinking about the welfare of those that he interacted with.

"The whole episode demonstrates a total disregard for public health and the well-being of others. It's hard to believe anyone involved thought it was OK," Griffin said via the Huffington Post.

According to reports, Trump also tried to turn the tables after he recovered from COVID-19 by accusing those he interacted with of infecting him.

In his statement, Trump said that many people wanted to shake his hands, hug him, or even kiss him and he couldn't say no to them.

Donald Trump didn't get tested before the debate

Last year, debate moderator Chris Wallace revealed that Trump and his team arrived late on the day of the presidential debate on Sept. 29. Wallace said that there was not enough time to test Trump ahead of the 9:00 p.m. debate.

So, it's unclear if Trump was tested at the time or not. And if he were tested, the result wouldn't have been released before the debate even commenced.

According to CNN, Trump already released a statement debunking Meadows' allegations in his book. The ex-POTUS said that the claims that he had COVID-19 before, during, and after the debate are fake news. He also said that a test revealed that he did not have the deadly virus before the debate.

Donald Trump reportedly not credible

However, a lot of people are questioning Trump's credibility because he is someone who has lied time and again to benefit himself and his administration.

Even after he lost to Biden in the 2020 election, Trump continued to spread false claims that the results were rigged. He also urged some states to do a recount because he believes that he won over Biden.

According to the Washington Post, Trump is a notorious liar. Earlier this year, his lies count already reached over 30,573 throughout a span of four years. These lies don't include Trump's most recent claims about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

