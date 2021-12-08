Vaccine makers are trying to determine if their current COVID-19 vaccines will need modification for the Omicron variant. One reason to repurpose it is when drugs were updated to deal with the coronavirus last year.

Another reason is should the current vaccines be tweaked for changes that may or might not be needed. If the reaction to the strain is an overreaction, is there a need to repurpose current vaccines?

Updating vaccines for the new variant

One argument by big pharma like Pfizer and Moderna is that if the new strain is just too much for current vaccines, they should improve them to target the multiple adaptations to be effective, according to Sciencealert.

Deborah Fuller, a specialist in microbiology and mRNA and DNA vaccines, gives a quick explanation of how it is done.

Based on her expertise, several factors are important to consider in updating COVID-19 vaccines. The changes in a virus are a determiner if the current vaccine might not be enough to protect from the virus. Antibodies generated by the human immune system are the vanguard of immune reactions that might be enough or lacking.

Mutations are normal in viruses. Whether the Omicron adaptations stay, only time can tell if it will retain killer changes literally, noted Mint.

All around the virus shell are the spiked protein of the Omicron variant that poke the cell wall but need the ACE-2 proteins to gain entry. mRNA-based vaccines work by commanding the protein to duplicate the neutralized spike protein that neutralizes the malignancy, the Conversation reported.

This action prompts the cells to generate the needed antibodies to kill the pathogen. Should anyone come into contact and heal, that generates antibodies that prevent sickness.

For the new strain of coronavirus, there is an evolution in the spike protein on the viral shell. Some adaptations might counter some vaccine antibodies, but not all of them. If this is the case, more infections will be caused by the Omicron.

How would the new vaccine be different?

Most of the mRNA-based vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna use the code of the spiked structure of the original strain for the recently discovered Omicron. For the newest variant of COVID-19, the composition of the spike protein will be used.

A simple change can be provided for the older spike protein to the most recent antibodies, binding to the cell for efficacy.

Fuller said that a booster shot is recommended to better protect against getting infected; there is a slight danger that the Omicron will be more dominant than the delta type. There might be a mix and match of available vaccines with Omicron and Delta.

Tweaking the mRNA type vaccine has two components to get the slightly improved variant of a COVID-19 cure. Obtaining a sample of the offending Omicron's spike protein sequence with a DNA source would support the DNA.

DNA is essential for the instructions to replicate the double helix. One the spike available that might have data to improved significantly. It's too early to judge if the new Omicron variant is worth the hype that it's wildly infective said sources, but the claim should be verified.

