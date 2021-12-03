One question about the Omicron variant is how serious it is and has a deadly combination of changes. Despite these claims, there needs to have verification from scientific investigation.

Compared to the Delta, a lesser variant does not have the variations that the newer one has. According to those concerned, it is allegedly dangerous with associated symptoms identified so far.

Omicron variant to beat all strains

On Nov. 24, 2021, the new variant was discovered called Omicron (B.1.1.529) and is called a variant that needs to be watched, as reported by the World Health Organization two days after.

Fears of an allegedly heavily mutated variant have now come to bear, which causes COVID-19, reported Sciencealert.

Based on the initial finding with 50 adaptions in all, the spike protein has 32 changes seen! Spike proteins are the barbs on the outer shell of the SARS-CoV-2 that sticks to a cell wall. The protein used is the one used in three vaccines in the US.

Compared to a mere nine adaptations of the Delta, this new strain has far more mutations that can be more infectious and avoid immune bodies. The study focuses on the new variant and how it came about and may be caused by a spillover into animals.

How new variants come about

The B.1.1.529 or Omicron variant is different with many predicted changes in the virus structure, but the sheer volume has taken everyone by surprise.

Evolution is a function of the virus and is usually random. But for RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2, it is much faster with the variations at random. What will stay or disappear in time is very unpredictable, so it may or not be as infectious in the case of the new variant. So does it deserve all the hype it is getting, but being cautious is just as important.

Getting to how the strain came about needs to be clarified, and the changes in the B.1.1.529 were never expected to happen, which is another investigation in its own right.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, possible speculation how it was evolved could be extended sickness from the pathogen in a suppressed immune system, leading to faster changes in the virus structures but not necessarily super transmissible.

One other theory why coronavirus strains came about is from highly infected patients. Many changes of the B.1.1.529 are called constellations and mutations that raise more questions to answer. Though it is possible that transmission from animals can be a reason for its evolving, a study done but not proven is that will, and captive deer is a source that spawns the newest COVID-19 strain.

Is the B.1.1.529 the 'New Delta' strain?

The authors say it is hard to tell if the new strain can outlast the Delta strain and be the dominant one. But the Omicron Variant has similarities to the former, with relevant changes that are supposed to be dangerous. It is the ten mutations in the spike protein that concerns researchers, learning its evolution might be a relevant key to better therapies.

