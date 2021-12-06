If you're having difficulties paying your rent, you're not alone. Thousands of Americans have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for them to make ends meet and pay their rent.

Rental aid programs exist all throughout the country that can help you obtain up to $10,000 in rental assistance if you qualify. The rental aid program's requirements vary depending on the program, but the majority of them entail financial hardship, income limitations, and state residence.

Stimulus payments for renters, homeowners

According to The East County Gazette, rather than trawling the internet for local assistance programs, you may go to the Treasury Department's website to look for rental aid in your region. Treasury has compiled a list of websites related to our grantees' Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) programs to assist renters and landlords in locating rental assistance in their communities.

You'll be able to look for programs by state, territory, tribe, and tribally designated housing organization in your area. The Texas Rent Relief program, for example, administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, may be able to assist.

In Massachusetts, the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) helps qualified families with their rent and mortgage payments. The State of Maryland administers the Maryland Rent Relief Program.

The Kansas Housing Corp Emergency Rental Assistance program, which is administered by the Kansas Housing Resources Corp, is also included in Kansas. What does low-income households need to know about rental assistance?

Families all throughout the country are hurting, and there is a resource that may be able to assist them. If you or someone you know may benefit from rental assistance programs like these, go to the Treasury Department's website to get started looking for programs that can help.

Read Also: These Group Will Receive Increased SNAP Benefits; Here's How Claimants Can Save Cash by Christmas

$10,000 stimulus check for children

Before Christmas, eligible college students will get a $10,000 stimulus check, as per The Sun. The payments, which are part of the $40 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, will give pandemic relief to students and institutions around the country.

As a result, tens of thousands of universities have received a share of the funding and have begun issuing stimulus payments to students. Meharry Medical College, a historically black medical school, has distributed $10,000 in awards to the majority of its 956 students.

Direct deposit recipients should have gotten their stimulus checks last week. Students who did not elect for direct deposit can pick up their checks at Campus' Cashier's office on the 5th floor of the LRC, according to President James Hildreth.

Two hundred six students received a total of $642,674 from Bushnell University. Students must be enrolled in classes on or after March 13, 2020, and be able to "show extraordinary need - either through the FAFSA or through the online application" in order to be considered.

Federal stimulus checks are now set to expire at the end of this month. In other words, unless Congress acts, the monthly stimulus payments that everyone has grown accustomed to this year, are unlikely to be repeated in 2022. There's a strong chance that might alter. Of course, Democrats control both chambers of Congress and have every motive to do something similar next year to avoid a difficult midterm election season.

But, for the time being, we can put all of that aside. Because it's distinct from any government stimulus funds? There are also some quite large local projects in the works that will provide a windfall in 2022 for citizens of a select community around the United States.

Chicago, for example, has recently attracted a lot of attention from proponents of universal basic income, or guaranteed minimum income. Chicago's efforts are mostly experimental in nature. They're there to find out what happens to those who take part in these types of initiatives. If, for example, money makes a significant difference in their life. And what effect, if any, it has on their drive to keep working or look for work.

Per BGR, Los Angeles is creating an even larger guaranteed income scheme for chosen citizens, similar to Chicago's program. The latter's BIG:LEAP initiative will provide 3,200 people with special stimulus payments of $1,000 each month for a year.

Related Article: Will There Be Last Stimulus Check Before December Ends? See Where Payments Will Come and How To Claim It

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.