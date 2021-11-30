Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on Monday, allowing food-insecure seniors and individuals with disabilities to apply (SNAP).

That means making the SNAP application easier to use and giving households more time to receive benefits before having to perform an interview as part of the recertification process. The state's Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, which oversees SNAP in New York, has been given permission to offer a streamlined application.

SNAP benefits extension

According to MARCA, the abridged application form can be used to apply for SNAP as well as to recertify. For qualifying seniors and disabled persons, this makes the procedure much easier. Eligible older New Yorkers will be able to recertify their benefits for 36 months beginning in December, a year longer than the previous deadline.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo claims that New York leads the nation in SNAP enrollment among seniors aged 60 and up. However, the rate is still lower than the state average. In October 2021, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which administers the SNAP program, began providing extra funds. The new funds are part of ongoing pandemic relief efforts.

Since the plan's inception in 1975, the cost adjustment is the first time it has adjusted. The average SNAP benefit per person increased by $36.24 per month. The amounts may differ per state. Per The Sun, customers who receive EBT or Medicaid benefits can get an Amazon Prime subscription for $5.99 per month. They'll want you to confirm it. Prime membership is $12.99 per month including VAT.

How to save extra cash via SNAP?

That's a monthly savings of $7. Amazon Prime members get unlimited streaming and two-day shipping. Low-income adults and families are frequently given a discount by YMCA organizations.

You may be eligible for a cheaper subscription if you qualify for SNAP. Discounts are available for programs such as youth sports, child care, and summer camps. You may be requested to submit proof of income at any time throughout your membership to maintain your adjusted rate.

Also, if you're searching for something to do, museums all around the country provide discounts to SNAP recipients. Most venues only require you to show your card to receive discounted or free entrance.

Early this year, food security advocates heaved a sigh of relief when the USDA made a historic modification that increased payments to low-income Americans who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, only to have those benefits undermined by rising inflation.

People who fight to prevent hunger argue that measures like increased SNAP benefits and extended unemployment insurance, as well as direct payments to millions of people and increases in the Child Tax Credit, have helped families avoid the worst effects of the pandemic's financial consequences.

However, as inflation reaches decades-high levels, gas and grocery prices are skyrocketing, and there are predictions that individuals could end up spending as much as 54 percent more to heat their homes this winter. Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are once again in a bind, as per NBC News.

Many SNAP beneficiaries work, but they still don't make enough money to buy healthy food, according to Ellen Vollinger, legal director of the nonprofit Food Resource and Action Center.

