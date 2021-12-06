Last night, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden were scheduled to meet for emergency discussions as concerns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grew.

The call between the US and UK, as well as Nato members France, Italy, and Germany, occurred as US President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that if he crossed the border by force, he would face immediate punishment in the form of sanctions.

US might be forced to send soldiers to Ukraine

The Russians have amassed 70,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, according to the US, and are preparing to conquer the former Soviet satellite state. Russia has been cautioned by Johnson's spokesperson to de-escalate tensions.

Per The Sun, the White House has also stated that soldiers might be sent to the region in support of Nato. In the midst of aggression in Ukraine, an official offered more soldiers, capabilities, and drills to assure the safety and security of our eastern flank allies.

The US President had vowed his "unwavering support" for Ukraine in its fight against Moscow, and warned Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, that if the country crossed the border, the US would apply sanctions. On the Russian-Ukraine border, the Kremlin is thought to have recruited troops.

However, at a military showcase day of US armored vehicles and patrol boats on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 43, declared Kyiv's soldiers were capable of repelling a Russian invasion.

Despite Zelensky's remarks, Washington is concerned that Russia may attack the former Soviet satellite state as early as 2022, Express.co reported. Johnson met with the 46th US President and NATO allies, according to a Downing Street official.

Russia's Ukraine invasion

The British Government has drafted Russia Regulations to guarantee that certain sanctions pertaining to Russia continue to work effectively following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union in January 2020.

Moscow rejects any belligerent ambitions and accuses the West of provocation, notably in the Black Sea, which it considers to be within its area of influence. Putin also wants the West to guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO, the transatlantic alliance formed to combat the former Soviet Union.

When asked if the US would deploy soldiers into Ukraine if Russia attacked, the source said the US does not want to wind up in a situation where our countermeasures are focused on the direct use of American military force.

"Precipitous war saber-rattling and we'd want to keep those discussions with the Russians private," an official said, as per NDTV. The Pentagon made it clear that the Russian force buildup constituted a significant threat.

The Kremlin stated earlier Monday that the conversation will not result in any "breakthroughs." The US thinks that the Minsk accords between Russia and the West on enforcing a truce in Ukraine's fight with pro-Russia rebels are still achievable, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

However, if Russia does not show interest, he said the US is ready to use high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from using in the past.

