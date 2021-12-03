It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes.

The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced concrete, was entirely destroyed by the explosion at the Natanz nuclear site in April.

It was the second time in a year that it had been hit by an Israeli operation, according to security officials from multiple nations. According to an article published in the Jewish Chronicle on Thursday, fresh facts about the operations have emerged.

Israel's spy agency Mossad recruits Iranian scientists

Iranian scientists were tricked into believing they were working on behalf of exiled Iranian dissidents rather than operatives working for Iran's arch-enemy Israel during the April operation.

According to the publication, some of the explosives used in the attack were dropped into the complex by drone, while others were sneaked past security disguised as boxes of food in a catering truck.

The study also alleged that explosives buried in building materials used during construction a year prior triggered a previous incident at the plant in July 2020, The Daily Telegraph via MSN reported.

A motorcycle-sized quadcopter drone bombed the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company in Karaj, 30 miles northwest of Tehran, in June, according to the report. Israel is said to have carried out the strikes without the US involvement. Following Iran's decision to begin utilizing modern machinery to enrich uranium at an underground reactor, Israel's prime minister has urged Western powers to immediately stop nuclear discussions with the country.

Israel calls on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks

Iran is "carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiation tactic," according to Naftali Bennett. Iran's ambassadors in Vienna have stated that they "would not take orders" from Israel. They're attempting to rescue a 2015 agreement that limited Iran's nuclear development in exchange for sanctions relief. Since then-US President Donald Trump withdrew and restored sanctions three years ago, it has been on the verge of collapsing.

Per BBC, Iran retaliated by breaking major agreements. Many of them have to do with the manufacturing of enriched uranium, which is commonly used as a fuel for nuclear power plants but may also be used to make nuclear bombs. President Joe Biden has stated that if Iran returns to compliance, the US will rejoin the accord and eliminate sanctions. However, Ebrahim Raisi, his Iranian counterpart, has asked that the US take the initiative.

Iran began enriching uranium to up to 20% purity using one cascade, or cluster, of 166 modern IR-6 machines at its Fordow complex, which is carved into a mountain, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran and major nations are meeting in Vienna to try to resurrect a 2015 agreement under which Tehran agreed to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for relief from the US, EU, and UN. Sanctions are imposed on businesses. The US withdrew from the treaty in 2018, under then-President Donald Trump's administration, and Iran retaliated by breaking the agreement's terms, as per Reuters via MSN.

Bennett warned Blinken about his opposition to any easing of sanctions against Iran, particularly under an interim arrangement, which would essentially imply "huge flow of finances to the Iranian government," according to an Israeli official.

No uranium enrichment is allowed at Fordow under the terms of the 2015 agreement. Iran had previously used IR-1 machines to produce enriched uranium and had enriched with certain IR-6s without storing the product. Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed faith in the United States in a video interview with Israel's YNet news website on Thursday. President Joe Biden would keep his word and prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

