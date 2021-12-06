The New York Post asked, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to commit to "basic transparency" about Hunter Biden's reported divestiture from a Chinese state-owned investment fund or affirm that the first son's famed missing laptop is genuine.

Hunter Biden's lawyer said last month, less than a week after President Joe Biden's virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, that his client had finally sold his 10% investment in BHR Partners but provided no more information about the buyer or the circumstances of the transaction.

Psaki dodges question about Hunter Biden

At Monday's White House briefing, the NY Post asked Psaki whether she would "commit to basic transparency about that transaction, including the buyer's identity, the dollar amount, and the time." Psaki repeated herself and broke off the line of questions when The Post observed that the first son's counsel didn't disclose any details about the transaction.

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Chris Clark, has yet to reply to the repeated demands for details on the deal's conditions. Psaki also deflected a question on Post writer Miranda Devine's latest book, 'The Laptop From Hell,' which came out last week.

Hunter Biden accompanied his father on Air Force Two for a trip to Beijing in 2013, and BHR Partners was formed 12 days later. A report published last month detailed BHR's participation in a $3.8 billion deal in 2016 that saw a US corporation relinquish control of a Congolese cobalt mine to China Molybdenum. Cobalt is an essential component of electric vehicle batteries.

Clark said that his client no longer retains any stake, directly or indirectly, in either BHR or Skaneateles, referring to the company that had controlled Hunter Biden's tenth share of the company.

Read Also: Joe Biden Unveils New Travel Ban from South Africa, 7 Other Countries due to New COVID-19 Super Variant

Emails revealed that Hunter Biden is close to Tucker Carlson

Hunter Biden and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson appear to have a surprisingly strong tie, according to emails. President Joe Biden's son writes to Carlson in the emails, telling him that he loves him and his family and referring to him as his "friend" and "buddy."

The emails were discovered on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, according to the Daily Mail, which was the focus of great debate before the 2020 presidential election. The laptop was allegedly abandoned at a Delaware computer shop, then passed on to former President Donald Trump allies before being given over to the Daily Mail.

One email exchange published by the outlet revealed that Biden wrote a letter of recommendation to Georgetown University for Carlson's son. The intimate interactions appear to be at odds with Carlson's public attitude towards Biden.

Carlson falsely claimed in April that Biden watched child pornography, and he referred to the younger Biden as a "fallen man" during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The news anchor appeared to meddle in a Daily Mail news report about Biden utilizing a website for persons seeking extramarital relationships, according to an email conversation dated August 2015. Biden denied at the time that he had used his name and email address to create an "Ashley Madison" account, as per Business Insider.

Related Article: Hunter Biden Debuts First Art Exhibition Amid Ethical Concerns After President's Nominee Attends The Show

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.