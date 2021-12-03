The pop princess may have been a member of the British royal family. In his latest book 'Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,' renowned author Christopher Andersen makes the accusation.

Andersen said that Prince William, the second in line to the throne, had secret relationships with Britney Spears and possibly Lauren Bush before marrying Kate Middleton in 2011.

Britney Spears, Prince William allegedly had relationship

The singer previously discussed her 2002 encounter with Prince William. Britney Spears said that she and the prince were "quite friendly." However, according to Andersen, Prince William had his sights on another American singer before Britney Spears.

After meeting as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001, Prince William began dating Kate Middleton, 39, in 2003. In 2010, they announced their engagement, and in 2011, they said "I do." Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children.

Andersen's book delves into William's apparent conflict with his younger brother, Prince Harry, who married former American actress Meghan Markle in 2018.

"We never comment on these types of books," a representative for Buckingham Palace told Fox News, while a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's household, had "no comment."

While enjoying a stroll across the English countryside to improve mental wellness, Prince William will share his favorite memories, music, and life moments in a new podcast. The Duke of Cambridge has produced a special edition of "Time to Walk" to urge people to take time out during the holidays to walk for their mental health.

Per MIRROR, Apple Fitness +'s Time to Walk is an audio walking experience meant to inspire individuals to walk more for the benefit of their mental and physical health.

Each episode features distinguished guests who are asked to walk in a noteworthy area while expressing their insights on lessons learned, key memories, and life experiences through tales, photos, and music.

Prince William's walk takes him past his family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where he and his family will be joining the Queen and the rest of the royal family for Christmas once again this year.

Prince William travels from Sandringham House to Anmer Hall, his family's house on the 20,000-acre estate, passing by St. Mary Magdalene Church, where the royals traditionally take a brief walk on Christmas Day.

Kate Middleton reportedly confronts Meghan Markle

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge addressed Meghan Markle over her alleged abuse of Kensington Palace staff, according to reports. Kirstie Allsopp made the revelation, claiming that Kate Middleton was left in tears following a dispute with Meghan Markle in May 2018.

Meghan said in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate Middleton was the one who made her cry. However, broadcaster Allsopp of 'Location, Location, Location' told the Telegraph that the Duchess of Sussex forgot to say the disagreement was over Meghan's alleged bullying.

The Duchess of Sussex vehemently rejected the allegations of bullying, claiming that she is the victim of a "calculated smear campaign," according to her spokesman. There have been rumors of poor ties between the two royals throughout the years.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly made Kate Middleton cry in 2018 over her requests for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid outfit for her wedding to Prince Harry. Meghan Markle refuted this in her Oprah interview, claiming that it was the other way around, saying that "the reverse happened" and that Kate had apologized to her for making her weep.

In yet another twist, it was stated that Kate Middleton attempted to make up with Meghan Markle by sending her flowers as an apology, but her gesture was turned down. A few months after Kate Middleton faced the Duchess of Sussex, formal complaints were made against her.

