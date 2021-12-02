While Prince Harry stayed in California and talked to other winners through live video, Prince William met with recipients of the Diana Award face to face. At Kensington Palace, the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to winners from the United Kingdom, while the Duke of Sussex spoke with recipients from all across the world.

The Diana Award established the legacy award in 2017 to commemorate Princess of Wales' life on the 20th anniversary of her death. On December 9, an awards event at Althorp House will be held, which will be hosted by Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer.

Prince William, Prince Harry Reunite

Every two years, the legacy awards are presented, with Prince William and Prince Harry giving the first ones in 2017 at St. James's Palace. The awardees this year hail from the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, and were chosen by an independent judging team led by Earl Spencer.

Princes William and Prince Harry have both sponsored The Diana Award since their late mother's death in 1997, a charity dedicated to Princess Diana's belief that young people have the potential to change the world.

The Duke of Cambridge wrote a poignant introduction for The Diana Award's Future Forward program earlier this year, openly discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged the lives of so many young people, as per Daily Mail.

According to a royal expert, the Queen finds the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry "incredibly sad" and "hard to bear." The gap between the two brothers has received a lot of attention, with Prince William apparently being concerned about Prince Harry's fast-developing connection with Meghan Markle ahead of their royal wedding in 2018.

The heated feud rapidly erupted, with Prince Harry alleging in a stunning interview with Oprah Winfrey after exiting as a senior royal that his brother was "stuck" within the royal system, MIRROR reported.

Prince Harry, Meghan's actions would jeopardize relations with the Royal Family

Prince Harry has only seen his brother twice since leaving the UK in early 2020: during Prince Philip's funeral and the unveiling of a statue of their late mother Princess Diana. Meanwhile, experts claim that the year 2021 has been an "annus horribilis" for the Queen, but that her ordeal would strengthen the monarchy.

She not only has to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic like the rest of us this year, but she also lost her loving husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99. Due to health concerns, the queen had to cancel many events, including Remembrance Sunday, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan's departure to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a contentious discussion with Oprah Winfrey in which they discussed the Firm's allegations and accusations. Meghan gave a "hilarious" interview on Ellen DeGeneres' show, in which she talked about her pre-royal struggles in the acting industry.

The Duke of Sussex just announced the release of his "intimate and personal" memoir in the later months of next year, which broadcaster Andrew Neil said is "unfortunate" and "unnecessary."

The royal advisors believe that even the slightest action taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would jeopardize their chances of reconciliation with the royal family. Per Express.co, the Duke of Sussex has announced that Penguin Random House will publish his autobiography, which will give the "definitive account of the events, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped form him."

