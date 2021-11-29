According to court paperwork released Monday, the suspect in Wisconsin's tragic Christmas parade attack has been officially slapped with an additional charge in connection with the SUV rampage that killed six people.

An updated criminal complaint states Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide for the November 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks was charged with the sixth count after 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was injured in the rampage, died two days later at a local hospital.

Prosecutors add 6th homicide count in Waukesha parade incident

For the deaths of Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, LeAnna Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Brooks was first charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. The man is suspected of deliberately driving his SUV into Christmas parade marchers.

Sixty-two people were also hurt in the brutal incident, including more than a dozen children. The youngster who died in the rampage "suffered severe injuries as a result of being hit by the vehicle" Brooks was driving, according to an amended criminal complaint filed Monday against him.

According to the complaint, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's office determined that the boy died from craniocerebral injuries caused by blunt force trauma to the head. Hospital officials said seven children who were injured in the attack were still being treated at Children's Wisconsin as of Monday.

According to the hospital, three were in critical condition, three were in fair condition, and one was in good health. Brooks, who has a long criminal history, is being held on $5 million bail in a Wisconsin jail, as per the Insider.

The Christmas parade shooting is the latest in a string of violent acts he's been linked to over the past 22 years, spanning multiple states. Brooks, who is also a registered sex offender, has been arrested more than 15 times in Wisconsin for drug possession, strangling and suffocation, battery, illegally possessing weapons as a convicted felon, and resisting arrest, among other crimes.

After it was learned that he was free on $1,000 bond when he reportedly plowed through the throng, the decision to hold him on bail in connection with the parade tragedy provoked criticism.

Darell Brooks has several history of offenses

After serving eight months in prison between July 2020 and February 2021 for shooting at another vehicle on the road after a dispute, Brooks was released on bail in February after a bond of $10,000 was reduced to $500.

On November 2, he was detained again in Milwaukee, this time for looking for the mother of one of his children at a local hotel. After she declined to get into his car, he pursued her down the street in his red Ford SUV - the same vehicle suspected of being involved in last Sunday's tragedy - and allegedly ran her over in the parking lot of a gas station.

On Monday, DailyMail.com obtained copies of his arrest warrant for that incident, which reveal that he followed her to a gas station, punched her "with a closed fist, and then ran her over." A wanna-be rapper, Brooks is a career criminal with a long rap sheet that includes convictions for abusing his partners, raping and impregnating a teen, and a string of other violent crimes.

Multiple cops attempted to stop the car at various places along the parade route, according to the criminal complaint, with one officer firing three gunshots at the vehicle. According to both officers named in the complaint, the motorist looked to be purposefully attempting to hit pedestrians and made no effort to avoid any of the crashes.

During a press conference last week, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson stated that officers were not chasing the suspect when he joined the parade route, but that an officer did fire at least three shots to try to stop him but had to stop due to the danger to civilians. According to Thompson, there is no proof that the crash was the result of a terrorist strike.

Brooks was involved in a domestic stabbing incident before the crash, according to law enforcement officials, and the complaint confirms that he was involved in an altercation. Per NBC Chicago, the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the crime are unknown, and no charges have been filed beyond the six counts of deliberate homicide.

