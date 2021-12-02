A judge determined during the suspect's arraignment on Wednesday that the 15-year-old charged with murdering four students at a Michigan high school will be detained in isolation at an adult facility.

Ethan Crumbley, a teenager, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald earlier Wednesday. Crumbley is accused of shooting students at Oxford High School with the intention of killing them.

Teen charged for intentionally killing students

Authorities stated they found two recordings on his mobile phone the night before the event when he spoke of killing students the next day at his arraignment. In his bag, they also discovered a notebook in which he wrote about murdering his classmates, as per Insider.

Judge Nancy Carniak of the 52nd District Court granted prosecutors' motion to place Crumbley in isolation at an adult prison facility. Crumbley should be kept away from other juveniles to "err on the side of caution," and members of law enforcement will be his sole interaction in the adult facility, according to Carniak.

The judge also asked Crumbley if he had any concerns about the procedure or his right to a court-appointed attorney during the arraignment. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Oxford High School, which is just outside of Detroit. During a news conference, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported that a 15-year-old sophomore was brought into custody as the shooting suspect. Ethan Crumbley was named as the shooter by Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald on Wednesday.

Michigan high school shooting victims

Per The Hill, Crumbley killed 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-olds Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, according to the sheriff's office and McDonald. The shooting injured at least seven other individuals, including a 47-year-old teacher. It's unclear whether the shooter targeted individual students, according to Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

More information on the slain victims is now being released, including that of Myre, 16. He was an honor student and a freshman football player. Myre was placed into a police patrol car after being shot, but he died on the way to the hospital. Students from Oxford High School organized a petition to rename their school's stadium to Tate Myre Stadium in honor of Myre. The petition has over 60,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Myre had earned a regional football award earlier this year and hoped to attend Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University, or Texas A&M University, according to The Detroit News. The 17-year-old victim has had more information disclosed about him. She had previously been admitted to a number of institutions, some of which offered her a full scholarship.

Baldwin's grandmother set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her granddaughter on behalf of Baldwin's parents. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $50,000. Juliana, a 14-year-old volleyball and basketball player at Oxford High School, was the shooter's youngest victim. Shilling, a senior and co-captain of Oxford High School's bowling team, was 17 years old.

"It's evident that he came out with the intent to kill people, he was shooting people at close range," Bouchard said on Wednesday. The shooter fired at least 30 shots, according to Bouchard. Crumbley will be prosecuted as an adult. He was charged with one crime of terrorism resulting in death, four charges of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with the purpose of murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm possession.

