A spokesperson for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation with the Executive Chamber and its links to Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment case.

According to reports, Hazel Crampton-Hays, Hochul's spokesperson, released a statement saying that the governor's office received an inquiry related to the investigations being conducted by the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, as well as the US Attorney's Office.

"The current administration retained counsel to handle matters relating to ongoing investigations inherited from the previous administration. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further at this time," Crampton-Hays said via MSN.

Andrew Cuomo's former office undergoes investigation

Reports also revealed that a contract for outside legal help for the governor's office shows an ongoing probe into Cuomo's sexual harassment case. Cuomo resigned from his post on August 23, but investigations commenced as early as August 17.

Additionally, there is also an ongoing federal investigation into how Cuomo's office previously handled their COVID-19 pandemic response related to nursing homes.

They are also investigating the former New York governor's book on the pandemic, as well other pandemic-related issues. Cuomo's spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, said he heard that the Civil Division opened an inquiry, but they have heard not heard from them since.

Andrew Cuomo's top aide employed the 'Mike Pence rule'

The disgraced former New York governor also made headlines amid claims that his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, devised a plan to ensure that no other women would be victims of her boss's misconduct.

During her interview, DeRosa testified how Cuomo's special counsel, Judith Mogul came up with the rule that there should always be two people in the room when Cuomo is there. This way, no misperceptions can be reported.

DeRosa revealed during her interrogation that she once called her former boss and told him that he could not be alone in a room with another woman. And he agreed. Cuomo's top aide also said that she knows the so-called Graham-Pence rule, which is about former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence, a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, previously said that after reading Billy Graham's book, "Just As I Am," he decided to follow in the author's footsteps.

Pence doesn't stay in a room with just one woman to avoid any type of temptation. He doesn't also attend parties where booze is involved unless he's with his wife. This became known as the "Mike Pence Rule" while he was still working at the Oval Office, according to the New York Post.

More people are testifying against Andrew Cuomo

DeRosa is just one of the many others that were asked to testify against Cuomo after several female staffers accused him of sexual harassment.

Cuomo's lengthy interview with New York Attorney Letitia James was also released a few weeks ago, and it shows how combative the former governor was during the 11-hour probe.

According to CNN, Cuomo also dragged Joe Biden into his sexual harassment case even though the POTUS had nothing to do with it.

