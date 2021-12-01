Andrew Cuomo's brother, Chris Cuomo, reportedly came clean to his home network regarding his involvement in the politician's sexual harassment scandal.

CNN released a statement announcing their decision to suspend Chris indefinitely after they learned that he advised Andrew to respond to the allegations.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," the network said in a statement via the Huffington Post.

A spokesperson for the network also said that they understand the unique position that Chris is in for putting his family first and his job second.

But the documents released by the former New York attorney general's office revealed that Chris had a greater level of involvement in Andrew's efforts than the network previously known. And for this reason, they decided to suspend Chris indefinitely.

Earlier this week, text messages, emails, and testimonies of Chris were published. It showed that the host was regularly in touch with Andrew's aides shortly after the allegations made headlines.

Chris Cuomo addressed brother's sexual misconduct on TV

In March, Chris also addressed the allegations against Andrew in his show on CNN. He said that he's aware of what's happening and understands that his home network needed to cover the issues thrown at his brother.

Chris also said that since he's related to Andrew, he cannot report on the issue himself.

In July, investigators interviewed Chris, and he denied that he influenced the stories written about Andrew and the stand of his fellow journalists.

Chris Cuomo critics think he should be fired

According to CNN, their decision came months after Chris faced significant criticisms from the public that accused him of violating widely accepted journalistic norms. Some critics are also criticizing the network for suspending Chris and not firing him.

Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Andrew, said that Chris should be fired, and a lesser sanction shows that the network lacks both morals and a backbone.

The publication also revealed that Chris and his team on "Cuomo Prime Time" were busy planning their Tuesday's broadcast and had no idea that the host would be suspended. Following his suspension, Chris reportedly met with his staff privately.

Andrew Cuomo's 11-hour testimony released

Last month, Andrew made headlines after New York City General Letitia James ordered to have all transcripts of the former politician's 11-hour testimony and questioning be released, according to USA Today.

Joon Kim, who was in charge of conducting the probe, had a tumultuous back and forth with Andrew. At one point, Andrew went as far as to drag Joe Biden into his testimony.

Andrew mentioned how Biden's supporters came to the POTUS's defense after being accused of sexual misconduct during the 2020 campaign period.

The former said that this is why he also encouraged some of his female staff to defend him in public. Unfortunately, this backfired because Andrew's staff felt coerced into taking his side.

