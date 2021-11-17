Paul Gosar could reportedly be expelled after he insulted President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez online.

Last week, Gosar uploaded an anime video on Twitter, and it depicted him killing Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Biden. The clip has since been deleted, but it did not sit well with Ocasio-Cortez, who called Gosar creepy.

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me



And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.



Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Nancy Pelosi waiting for the House's decision regarding Paul Gosar

Days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would give the House floor to decide whether they should censure Gosar. Pelosi said that she came to this decision to allow a censure resolution to be in place because she believes that Gosar insulted the institution and endangered a fellow member of Congress.

According to The Huffington Post, a censure is very seldom used because it serves as one of the most severe forms of discipline within the legislative branch. If the majority votes in favor of censuring Gosar, the latter would be asked to stand in front of the House as Pelosi reads a censure resolution denounces his actions.

CNN published a copy of the three-page censure resolution against the GOP representative. It states that Gosar even defended the video as a symbolic cartoon even after he was slammed for posting it in the first place.

Paul Gosar's digital director comes to his defense

Following its release, Gosar's digital director, Jessica Lycos, also came to his defense and urged the public to relax.

"The left doesn't get meme culture. They have no joy. They are not the future. It's a cartoon. Gosar can't fly and he does not own any lightsabers. Nor was violence glorified. This is about fighting for truth," she told The Washington Post.

The resolution also states that Pelosi has made it clear that threats against Congress and the president will not be tolerated. The speaker of the House also asked the Committee on Ethics and law enforcement to investigate the video.

Before a decision is made, Ocasio-Cortez said that she supports the resolution to censure Gosar. Even though she thinks that the representative deserves to be expelled, she doesn't believe this will happen because the Republican Party and its leader are reportedly cowards.

Democrats furious with Kevin McCarthy

As of press writing, Gosar's posts have already been deleted. He also released a statement but has not directly apologized to Biden and Ocasio-Cortez.

His statement resulted in Democrats urging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take action. Democrats initially wanted Gosar to be removed from his committees, but they eventually agreed with the censure resolution.

A spokesperson for McCarthy later said that GOP leaders disagree that Gosar should be punished. This revelation angered Democrats who believe that punishment is necessary because of the violent nature of the anime videos that he posted, according to Politico.

As of press writing, Biden has not directly responded to Gosar's anime video.

