Pro-Washington supporters have highlighted the recent protest against China leaving the Solomon Islands in turmoil because Beijing should be held accountable. The root is that the US is trying to shore up support as the region is crucial to its interests.

All the raging violence and riots directed at the island's leadership took three lives. The Allies have highlighted initiatives by the Chinese in the Pacific region as something that should be countered during the Trump administration. Joe Biden has all but placed it in lesser priorities.

Unrest in the Solomon Islands

A majority of the protestors were Malaita natives, who were greatly indignant by the Solomon government, which officially dropped Taiwan, and recognized China in 2019, reported the Express UK.

Washington is supported by the Malaita's premier, Daniel Suidani, and all Chinese firms are banned from the province with aid received from the US.

The White House tries to convince the world that Taiwan-friendly republics are getting enticed by Beijing with options. Concerns like debt traps have been raised to discourage developing countries, but on the other hand, the current US administration has done nothing to help.

Former diplomatic and official connections of the Solomon and Kiribati Islands chose to sever ties to Taiwan in 2019. About 15 countries were officially recognizing Taiwan are left.

Growing competition between the big powers

It hardly connects that China would jeopardize its headway in the Pacific Islands, where the US has lost touch. Although it is indisputable that these Pacific Island nations cannot choose either side because of repercussions due to allegiances, cited Japan Times.

This leaves capital-hungry nations in a bind, but the Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) usually takes the initial steps. Still, the Solomon Islands in turmoil is partly to cause problems.

Meg Taylor, the former Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General, spoke at a Reuters Next conference saying that the situation in the island should be looked at and of concern if it happens.

Taylor stressed factors like exploitation of resources, rich versus poor, and how foreigners treat the people. These were the probable causes in the Solomons for its troubles.

Another is the power struggle between the old United States hegemony challenged by Xi Jinping's regime. It is a contest to get the allegiance of smaller nations in critical areas of the geopolitical sphere when Beijing is leading.

Anote Tong, the ex-Kiribati president, expressed that the superpowers are at play, and the smaller fry is at their mercy.

He added that Kiribati does not want to change its status quo, so it follows any Chinese competitor will try the same thing. Though shifting from China to Taiwan is an issue, it is up to these countries to decide. Tang remarked that locals are not happy from China to Taiwan is not a popular sentiment.

According to Micronesia President David Panuelo, it is a balancing act between the US and China to avoid getting caught between their issues. He added they could do a healthy competitive while not disruptive.

Both Taylor and Panuelo said the big powers are welcome to offer aid, but nothing comes free. Taylor said the US wants bases, so the Solomon Islands in turmoil is part of a plan, and the island is collateral.

