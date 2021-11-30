According to a new book, Prince Harry was so enraged that he lashed out at Prince William, saying, "Who the hell do you think you are?" after his older brother questioned his fast-moving relationship with Meghan Markle.

When Prince Harry said he was set to propose to his American girlfriend in September 2017, Prince William asked, "Why rush things?"

Prince William was against Meghan, Prince Harry's fast romance

According to a palace insider who contributed to Christopher Andersen's forthcoming book "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" (Gallery), which will be released on November 30, the author delves into the once-close relationship between the so-called "heir and spare" and the continuing drama that reportedly caused it to break down. Members of Prince Harry's inner circle are said to have become concerned about his whirlwind romance with the divorcee he met on a "blind date" in July 2016.

One among the skeptics was Prince William's uncle, Earl Spencer, the late Princess Diana's brother, whom he enlisted to back up his belief that the couple should take it easy. Per Page Six, because Prince Harry was "furious that his brother was actively striving to have others intrude in his personal affairs," Andersen writes, the tactic made matters substantially worse.

The Royal Family has not ruled out legal action against the BBC over a documentary series regarding Princes William and Harry's relationship with the press. The royal households have been outraged by the first episode of 'The Princes and the Press,' which contains overblown and baseless charges.

The royal households are accused of actively briefing against Harry and Meghan so attorneys will be watching the second part on Monday with bated breath. They may take action if they believe the corporation has broken rules of truth and impartiality, as well as not providing them with a fair right of reply, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The name 'Megxit,' which is used to characterize the Sussexes' contentious choice to leave the Royal family, has been replaced by 'Sussexit,' after Prince Harry objected online that it was sexist. Royal aides are reportedly said to be enraged at charges made in the documentary by "pro-Sussex" journalists.

Royal palace to take action against BBC's "baseless claims"

They claimed that the BBC neglected to provide a proper right of reply in response to the allegations. Omid Scobie, one of the journalists, claimed that "bad stories about Meghan Markle had been released to put her in her place."

Scobie made the assertion without giving any credible evidence, and his statements were not challenged by Amol Rajan, the documentary's host. Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, appeared in the documentary with Meghan Markle's permission to refute accusations that she was difficult to work with.

Despite Buckingham Palace starting an internal investigation after reports that Meghan Markle had harassed staff, Afia's assertion was not disputed on the show. The second series is expected to stir up even more controversy as it contains allegations that top royals, including Prince William, placed articles regarding Prince Harry's mental health.

The statement has reportedly angered Prince William, who has campaigned on mental health issues. During a televised appearance in 2019, Prince Harry was the one who initially brought up the subject of his mental health, revealing that he had had a return of mental health concerns that required "continuous care."

After watching the interview, Prince William was said to be "concerned" about his brother's well-being. The three royal households - Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace - are said to be in lockstep over their reactions to the documentary, with a final decision on whether or not to take action to be made after the second series airs, as per MIRROR.

