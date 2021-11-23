Prince William has teamed up with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to complain to the BBC over a documentary about the royals' relationship with the media.

Royal aides are supposed to be watching BBC2's 'The Princes and the Press,' which covers how Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have been covered throughout their lives.

The Royal Family was said to be enraged at not being given an opportunity to reply fully to the charges made on the show. The first episode aired on Monday night and covered the years from the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018.

Royal Family raging over new documentary targeting Prince Harry, Prince William

According to MIRROR, it detailed how rumors of a "rift" between the Sussexes and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began to circulate. The second episode, which will air next week, looks at the years 2018 to 2021, as well as the royal visits of the Sussexes and Cambridges.

According to BBC guidelines, all news and current affairs documentaries must provide the opportunity for viewers to respond to issues raised in the broadcasts. Prince William chastised the BBC earlier this year for its handling of Martin Bashir's 1995 Panorama interview with his mother, Princess Diana.

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House insiders were claimed to be particularly enraged over not being able to see the show. The Princes and The Press, which will air on Britain's BBC 2 on Monday night, will focus on the two royals and their interactions with the media. The first episode will focus on the years after the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

Prince William, Prince Harry are opposite in handling the media

As the timeframe moves from 2018 to 2021, the second half of the two-part series will push the program into more controversial areas. Meghan Markle has claimed that "The Firm" was actively involved in "perpetuating lies about us" throughout that period, Newsweek via MSN reported.

It covers the time when Meghan Markle said she had suicidal thoughts in the wake of harsh media attention, but the palace informed her she couldn't go to a mental hospital because it would make the institution appear terrible.

It also covers the year-long period during which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry filed six lawsuits against news organizations. Amid this period, Prince William booted Prince Harry out of Kensington Palace during a fight over allegations Meghan Markle abused her servants, according to historian Robert Lacey's biography 'Battle of Brothers.' The program has already caused a response in the British press, even before it has aired.

Per Express.co, Prince William and Prince Harry have been well-liked members of the Royal Family for a long time. When Prince William and Prince Harry were younger, the public was regularly entertained by their antics on royal engagements, with each brother frequently making fun of the other.

Prince William and Prince Harry have gone through a lot as brothers, having lost their mother Princess Diana at such a young age, as well as undergoing scrutiny as members of the Royal Family. However, there appears to have been some volatility in their relationship in recent years.

