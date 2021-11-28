Last night, Prince Charles called lawyers in response to allegations that he was the "royal racist," calling the claims "fiction." Aides denied that Prince Charles questioned the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children in the future.

Clarence House criticized Christopher Andersen's account last night. "This is fiction and not worth further comment," the Prince's spokesman told The Sun.

Book claims Prince Charles was the Royal racist

The charges are detailed in Christopher Andersen's upcoming book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which is set to be released tomorrow in the United States. Details of the famed author's tale were published on Page Six website yesterday, causing global outrage.

The Royal Family had "concerns and debates about how dark" her baby Archie's "skin would be when he was born," Meghan told US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, in March. Aides denied the discussion had happened, and royal attorneys were reportedly notified.

The charges in the book surfaced only hours before the BBC airs the second series of its contentious documentary The Princes and the Press, which is hosted by republican Amol Rajan. Insiders inside the Palace slammed Andersen's claim that he was privy to very private conversations between Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement.

Andersen suggests that the Prince's purported remarks on November 27, 2017, were unintentional. The author, who has produced 18 New York Times best-sellers, suggested Wednesday that "scheming courtiers" had given Prince Charles' statements "a racial spin," according to Page Six.

They had "reached toxic proportions" by the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notified, according to the report. He is alleged to blame aides for the controversial Oprah interview, which focused on how the Royal Family would appear to the rest of the world if Meghan Markle, a biracial woman, joined.

Queen Elizabeth disappointed with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

He believes Prince Harry addressed his father angrily thereafter. However, Prince Charles is said to have informed him that he was being "overly sensitive about the situation." The incident was also downplayed by Prince William, who purportedly called his father's remarks "tactless" but "not a symptom of prejudice inside the family."

The Queen's decision to take an image of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie off camera before her 2019 Christmas speech, according to Andersen's book, provoked a huge schism. The book states Prince Harry subsequently told a friend that he "felt as if he, Meghan, and Archie were being wiped from the family," The Sun reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the Royal Family stunned the world, and it was claimed at the time that they had taken the Queen by surprise with their choice. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed to the public on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, that they would be "standing down" from their positions as senior royals.

The couple have spoken out on their time in the Royal Family after stepping down as senior royals. In a "bombshell" sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple discussed how their mental health declined as a result of their time as royals, with Meghan Markle even claiming to have suicidal thoughts.

They further stated that the Royal Family had "many conversations" regarding how dark Meghan and Harry's kid will be. The couple didn't say who made the remarks, but they ruled out the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Per Express.co, Meghan Markle has never returned to the United Kingdom since coming to the United States. Prince Harry has visited twice, first for the burial of the Duke of Edinburgh and once for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

