United States President Joe Biden's popularity among Americans continues to drop amid several domestic and international issues as recent polls have shown that his approval ratings have plummeted, causing concern among Democrats of their reign of influence.

Several recent polls, which have been conducted a few days before Thanksgiving, have revealed that after taking office 10 months ago, Biden's numbers have continued to dwindle. One crucial factor for the growing disapproval of the Democrat is the continuous rise of inflation, which reached record levels in recent weeks.

Biden's Waning Popularity

The situation comes as the Democratic leader is set to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. Biden is staying at the home of former Carter White House official and private equity billionaire David Rubenstein in the area.

Publisher FiveThirtyEight, who tracks the U.S. president's approval rating by analyzing a variety of polls and using its own pollster ratings, found that Biden's approval rating was at 42.9% as of Nov. 24 while his disapproval rating was at 51.8%, Newsweek reported.

Biden's trip to Nantucket was met by a man who allegedly gave the U.S. president the middle finger on Thursday. More residents have greeted Biden with vulgar gestures and chants, even those from deep-blue states. The American leader has been struggling to address the rising inflation problem as well as surging oil prices across the country.

In a letter, White House pool reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs wrote that Biden experienced a generally friendly welcome when his motorcade made the visit. However, the official noted that reporters observed: "one gentleman standing on his porch giving the middle finger to the presidential motorcade as we neared the coast guard station."

Other spectators in the crowd continued to cheer for Biden, give him thumbs-up, and applause. The pool report also noted that one person seemed to have been wearing a dinosaur costume while others wore turkey hats, the New York Post reported.

Democrats' Reign of Influence

Biden's record-low approval ratings come as Democrats scramble to figure out what went wrong with their reign of influence in international politics. Officials found that it was more than just because of the U.S. president's dropping ratings.

In a report, the center-left group Third Way and its pollsters said that voters were unable to list down what Democrats had done to help the nation, except a few individuals who noted the passing of the infrastructure bill. The group conducted the polls on focus groups from Virginia.

The group said that the majority of the voters that they spoke with "could not articulate what Democrats stand for. They could also not say what they are doing in Washington, besides fighting."

The situation comes as Democrats have less than a year left before midterm elections, which could prove fatal to the political party if Republicans are able to take majority control. The results of the Virginian poll show similar traits to public and private polling nationally that have shown Biden's waning popularity in recent weeks hitting record lows, again and again, Politico reported.



