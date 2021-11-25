In a Thanksgiving message to the nation, Donald Trump indicated that he would run for president again. Since losing the 2020 election, which he falsely says was stolen from him, Trump has hinted that he may seek re-election. He has not, however, issued a formal challenge to President Joe Biden.

Trump's Thanksgiving address echoed his campaign theme from last year, "Make America Great Again." Trump told Fox News that he will decide whether to run again after the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump teases 2024 presidential run

In a hypothetical match-up, an Emerson College survey released earlier this month showed Trump barely defeating Biden, albeit the result was within the margin of error. Trump received 45 percent of the vote, while Biden received 43 percent.

Even as some Democrats express concern about Biden's age and health, he has stated repeatedly that he will seek re-election to the White House. The president is spending Thanksgiving with his wife, Jill, their children, and grandchildren in Nantucket.

The first couple watched the Macy's parade on TV on Thursday before calling in to the Today program, thanking the troops, and sending out a Twitter video greeting to the public. The family is staying at David Rubenstein's $20 million hideaway, a decision that has enraged average Americans, who are unable to afford the same Thanksgiving feasts they've had in the past due to rising prices.

They had virtual conversations with troops throughout the world, and President Biden talked with some of the troops who were present in person. The Bidens meet outside with around two dozen Coast Guard troops stationed at the installation after the call, as per Daily Mail.

The president distributed challenge coins provided to him by the military assistant who is also in charge of the presidential football. Biden expressed his gratitude to the military men, noting that he had interacted with troops from all across the world throughout his more than four decades in politics.

According to current polls, former President Donald Trump would easily defeat President Joe Biden if the election were conducted again, and the Republican would win by a large margin. Trump led Biden in five swing states that the current president won in 2020, according to a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates survey conducted for the former president's Make America Great Again Committee.

Joe Biden will lose against Trump if election is held

Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin accounted for 73 Electoral College votes in total. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan were also crucial in Biden's November triumph.

Per Newsweek via MSN, the poll was conducted from November 11 to 16 among 600 potential voters in each of the five states, with a margin of error of 4%. Trump beat Biden by 12 points in Michigan, 10 points in Wisconsin, and six points in Pennsylvania, according to the poll.

In 2016, Trump won the three states by less than 1% in each, sealing his win. In Arizona and Georgia, the former president led Biden by 8% and 3%, respectively, in states that Trump won in 2016 and that Biden effectively reversed last year.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates has a B/C rating from polling firm FiveThirtyEight. In a hypothetical match-up, a separate Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research poll conducted from November 22 to 23 showed Trump beating Biden by a considerable margin.

If the poll's findings are correct, the former president will win by a margin of 45 percent to 32 percent. Rasmussen also discovered that independents prefer Trump to Biden by a margin of 47 percent to 20%. Another worrying number for Biden is that just 69 percent of those who voted for the president last year indicated they would vote for him again, while only 8% of Biden backers said they would switch to Trump.

In contrast, 83 percent of Trump supporters said they would vote for him again if the opportunity arose. The poll polled 1,200 likely voters and had a three-percentage-point margin of error. FiveThirtyEight gives Rasmussen a B grade.

According to a series of recent polls, Biden will face an uphill battle to gain re-election, and his popularity rating has stayed persistently low for months. In a prospective 2024 rematch, an Emerson College survey revealed that Trump would defeat Biden 45 percent to 43 percent. A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released on Thursday found that just 39 percent of Americans would vote for Biden in the next presidential election.

