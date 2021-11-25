On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry swore in his new Cabinet, more than four months after assuming control of Haiti following President Jovenel Mose's assassination.

The nominations come as Haiti grapples with an uptick in violence, kidnappings, and continuing fuel shortages blamed on armed gangs that have shut down gas delivery facilities.

Haiti PM announces nine new Cabinet members

He named nine ministers to various positions in the ministries of foreign affairs, economy, justice, education, and health. Jean Victor Jeneus, who will succeed Claude Joseph as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, is among those who have been selected.

After Mose was assassinated at his own residence in the early hours of July 7, Joseph functioned as interim Prime Minister for a short time. Given the complex situation in Haiti, Henry warned that difficult decisions lie ahead but that his administration is doing everything it can with the resources it has to secure public safety.

"They will be neutralized and will wind up in prison or they risk losing their lives," Henry said, condemning the continued bloodshed and urging criminals to put down their guns, The Washington Post reported.

Haiti is seeing an uptick in gang-related kidnappings, including the kidnapping of 17 missionaries with links to an Ohio-based Christian group on October 16. Two of them were released on Sunday, but no additional information was given.

Henry also addressed gasoline shortages and rising costs, claiming that the government has spent tens of thousands of dollars subsidizing petrol but that the situation cannot be sustained for much longer.

He stated that he will handle the situation as soon as possible. Henry also encouraged the incoming health minister to undertake a campaign to persuade more individuals to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Miami Herald, Henry remarked at the inauguration that in addition to restoring security and restoring the government's authority, the new Cabinet members will have to assist with the adoption of a new constitution as well as the election of a new president, parliament, and local mayors.

PM Ariel Henry denounces escalating violence

After previous acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Claude Joseph decided to resign in July, Henry became the new Prime Minister. Haitian President Jovenel Mose had appointed Henry as Prime Minister just before he was slain in his house earlier that month.

As the Haitian government works to restore order, gangs who have kidnapped American missionaries and assaulted neighborhoods must be dealt with. Two of the 17 hostages seized last month were released on Sunday.

