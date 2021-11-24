The British royal family has put up a unified front, issuing a rare joint statement slamming the BBC for airing a program that made "overblown and baseless assertions" in the United Kingdom on Monday night.

'The Princes and the Press,' a new docuseries, examines the interaction between royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry and the press.

Journalists and pundits detailed how information was gained, whether through leaks, "dishonest practices," or unofficial briefings between royal sources and reporters, in the first episode.

BBC new documentary accused of being anti-William, pro-Harry

Per Fox News, the episode also examined the brothers' differing ways to dealing with media attention. According to the network, the documentary's purpose was to see if bad reports about the royals were based on information from persons close to other royal households.

The broadcast ended with a statement from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace on the claims, which was released to the BBC. They are Queen Elizabeth II's, Prince Charles', and Prince William's respective households.

An attorney for Meghan Markle appeared on the show to respond to accusations that the Duchess of Sussex had bullied palace personnel. Those allegations have been vigorously rejected by the 40-year-old's team. It should also be mentioned that the United Kingdom The New York Times revelation came only days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a broadcast interview with Oprah Winfrey.

BBC has been accused of being "very biased" in favor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and against Prince Charles and Prince William, Express.co reported. Last night's broadcast ended with a final interview with Meghan Markle's British lawyer, while the Royal Family's answer was a written statement that flashed on TV, according to Angela Levin, who penned a biography of Prince Harry.

Jenny Afia of consultant Schillings rejected charges the former Suits star was "difficult and demanding" in the episode, saying stories regarding her behavior of colleagues were incorrect. Members of the Royal families had briefed against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while they were living in the UK, according to royal journalist Omid Scobie, who alleged this in the program.

The Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William, according to Royal Family advisers, have not been given a legitimate right of reply. All three are reportedly considering filing a joint protest with broadcast regulator Ofcom over republican Amol Rajan's two-part show.

Prince William, Kate Middleton ban BBC from airing Christmas concert

After the BBC's two-part documentary 'The Princes and the Press' aired on Monday night, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have snubbed the broadcaster for their Christmas special. The Christmas charity fundraiser, which the Duchess held with William in attendance at Westminster Abbey, will now be shown on ITV.

Per Daily Mail, it was unable to ascertain whether the Christmas special was intended to run on the BBC, or when ITV was awarded the rights to broadcast the concert. The Princes and the Press,' a two-part BBC2 series, aired its first episode on Monday night, detailing media coverage of the young royals from 2012 to 2018, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became engaged.

They also stated that Princes George and Louis, as well as Princess Charlotte, may accompany their parents to Westminster Abbey for filming. Last night, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House released a rare unified statement in response to the documentary.

It called the BBC's decision to publish accusations surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from Britain "disappointing," accusing the channel of endorsing "overblown and baseless charges" against the Royal Family. After courtiers were denied access to the contentious documentary before the first episode aired last night, Buckingham Palace allegedly threatened a boycott of future BBC projects.

