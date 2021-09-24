Senior diplomat Daniel Foote resigned as the US special envoy for Haiti following the inhumane treatment of Haitian immigrants that tried to cross the border into the United States.

In his resignation letter, Foote said that he doesn't want to be associated with the United States' counterproductive and inhumane decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants because of their homeland.

SCOOP: Special Envoy for Haiti, Amb Daniel Foote, a career member of foreign service, has RESIGNED. In his letter of resignation, he says he will not be associated with the U.S.'s "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees." Letter attached. pic.twitter.com/KlW5GoTF3u — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 23, 2021

Haitian immigrants are being deported back to the country

According to the BBC, the US started deporting Haitian immigrants from a Texas border town. The 13,000 migrants gathered under a bridge and were placed in makeshift camps with insufficient ventilation.

Reports also revealed that officials failed to provide immigrants with enough food and water supply. And they don't also have adequate sanitation.

As of writing, 1,401 Haitian migrants have already been transported back to Haiti after spending some time in the Texas camp on the Mexican border.

Read Also: US Border Agents On Horseback Chasing Haitian Migrants Stirs Outrage; Democratic Lawmakers Demand Accountability

Daniel Foote criticized following his resignation

Following Foote's decision to resign from his post, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki claimed that the US special envoy never once raised concerns about immigration matters when he had the chance.

But Psaki acknowledged that the photos circulating online showing US officers attacking Haitian migrants on horses are horrific. She also said that horses had been banned for use in the area.

Photos of Haitian migrants being attacked likened to US slavery

An AFP photographer took the controversial photo, and it sparked comparisons to US slavery and the country's mistreatment of black people.

Joe Biden's administration is also being pressured to give Haitian migrants asylum instead of deporting them back to their homes.

According to CNN, Biden has not delivered any of his migrant-related campaign promises since he was elected earlier this year. Today, many of the families that were separated under Donald Trump's administration have not been reunited with each other.

Kamala Harris wants Haitian immigrants to be treated with dignity

Earlier this week, Kamala Harris also expressed her concerns over the handling of Haitian migrants.

Harris' spokesperson, Symone Sanders, shared the vice president's thoughts on the matter.

"The Vice President raised her grave concerns about the mistreatment of Haitian migrants by border patrol agents on horses, and the need of all (Customs and Border Protection) agents to treat people with dignity, humanely and consistent with our laws and our values," she said in a statement via CNN.

According to the publication, the issue is incredibly close to Harris because Biden previously tapped her to address the root causes of migration from Central America.

It is uncommon for the White House to read out individual statements from leaders, but the ongoing issue upset Harris. The VP also urged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to update the Border Patrol's handling of the migrants.

"Secretary Mayorkas also spoke with the Vice President about the efforts DHS has underway to address the humanitarian needs of people at our border in Del Rio through the provision of food, shelter, clothing, and medical care, as well as engagement with non-governmental and international organizations," Sanders said in Daily Mail.

Related Article: KamalaHarris Expresses Concerns Over Law Enforcement Officers' Treatment Of Haitian Migrants Crossing The Border Into The US

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.