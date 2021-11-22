Kanye West and Drake are joining together for a charity performance to free Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover after appearing to put their rivalry to rest.

West announced on Instagram on Saturday that he and Drake will play together at a fundraiser concert on December 9 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to lobby for Hoover's clemency.

West labeled his post "God's Plan," a reference to Drake's 2018 song. West is named as the show's headliner, while Drake is listed as a special guest. After being at odds, they will most likely take the stage together for the first time, as per Fox News.

Hoover, 70, was sentenced to life in prison in 1973 for ordering the murder of a 19-year-old drug dealer, according to Page Six. The co-founder of the Gangster Disciples would eventually manage a drug operation from prison, earning a staggering $100 million each year. During Kanye's meeting with former President Donald Trump in 2018, one of the issues he mentioned was the release of Hoover.

James Prince, Drake's mentor, teased their partnership to liberate Larry Hoover on Instagram in October. Hoover's son, Larry Hoover, Jr., previewed the collaboration during an appearance on the "Murder Master Music Show" earlier this week.

Drake and West appeared on social media with comedian Dave Chappelle earlier this month, announcing to the public for the first time that they'd settled their long-running feud, ostensibly for a cause that's important to both of them.

Per METRO, the show will take place on December 9 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, with tickets going on sale tomorrow. Kanye West made headlines earlier this month when he urged Drake to resolve their feud, saying, "I'm creating this video to address the continuing back-and-forth between me and Drake."

Rappers' several issues that sparked heated feud

For several years, the two have been embroiled in a heated fight, with tensions rising over reports that Drake was romantically engaged with Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian. Fans watched in disbelief as they proceeded to trade jabs through their song.

Drake is also reported to have scheduled the release of his album Certified Lover Boy to coincide with Kanye's release of Donda. Thankfully, it appears that the drama is now well and truly over.

Kanye West appeared to be in good shape as he was seen for the first time since Kim Kardashian announced her romance with Pete Davidson. The 44-year-old was seen eating fast food in a provocative black tank top in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Stronger rapper appeared to have been working out as he flaunted his bulked-up body in a sleeveless shirt and skinny-fit pants. To complete his ensemble, the hip-hop star wore a black hat over his head and grey rain boots, The Sun reported.

At one point, he was wearing a blue jacket with his daughter North on the front and his son Psalm on the back. Kanye kept his Space X VIP ticket around his neck after seeing the facility and meeting with Elon Musk. Kanye's presence comes only days after his estranged wife Kim, 41, announced her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, to the world.

After spending Pete's birthday at Kris Jenner's $12 million estate, the pair was caught holding hands at an airport in Palm Springs. Close friends of the couple have shown their support for the relationship, saying that the founder of SKIMS is "always" leaves "happy and pleased" after seeing the Suicide Squad star.

