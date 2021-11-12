Hailey Baldwin has opened up about how difficult it was for her to support her husband Justin Bieber in his recovery.

The 24-year-old model opened up about the early days of the couple's relationship when the 27-year-old Peaches hitmaker was still battling drug addiction. Hailey Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, claimed that she was able to support her partner since she had family members who had faced similar problems.

Why did Hailey have a hard time helping Justin?

"There's a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family suffer from a lot of different things," she said on the Victoria's Secret Voices podcast.

During an interview on The Kudlow Report, Hailey's father talked about his now-years-long sobriety, calling it an "absolute miracle," METRO reported.

Hailey acknowledged in another episode of the podcast that growing up around individuals in recovery helped her understand how to help her husband Justin, whom she married in 2018. Hailey previously discussed the difficult time when her husband was also dealing with depression in an interview.

Justin admitted to using drugs as an "escape" from his life in the spotlight last year. After rocketing to fame as a teenager after he was discovered on YouTube, the singer has claimed that he first used marijuana when he was just 13 years old.

As a teen, the "Yummy" hitmaker made headlines for getting into legal problems, and he claims he "valued the wrong things" in life since they were dangled in front of him. Justin soon chose to stay sober because he was "dying," and he claims that his addictions were "serious," as per Daily Mail.

While Hailey didn't meet the singer until after he was sober, she understands why he might turn to drugs to make himself feel better. Justin and Hailey met in 2009 after her father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them; they became friends and dated briefly in early 2016 before splitting up.

He later began dating Sofia Richie and had a brief reunion with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Justin and Hailey restarted their romance in May 2018, and on July 7, 2018, they got engaged.

In September 2018, the couple received their marriage license at a New York City courthouse. Kendall and Kylie Jenner were among the 154 guests who attended their big wedding on September 30, 2019, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina.

Human Rights group urges Justin Bieber to cancel Saudi Arabia concert

Per The News, the Human Rights Foundation has encouraged Justin Bieber to postpone his performances in Saudi Arabia, where he will play for the first time at the Formula One finale ceremony next month.

At the star-studded occasion, the Canadian pop singer would perform in the Kingdom for the first time. Fans have already begun to assemble in anticipation of this thrilling show.

The award-winning singer has been encouraged to cancel the performance by the Human Rights Foundation. But Bieber appears to be unconcerned about it, as he is always ready to entertain people with his songs throughout the world.

It will, however, be nothing short of sensational, with a slew of A-list performers surprising a fresh audience during the event. Derulo and Tiesto will play following the qualifying session on Saturday, December 4, and Bieber, ASAP Rocky, and Guetta will round up the three-day tournament on Sunday, December 5.

The main stage at the Jeddah Corniche Fan Zone will host both concerts, as well as a third on Friday night. All Grand Prix ticket holders receive free admission to the concerts.

