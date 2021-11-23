The Space Race 2.0, according to indicators that China is ahead by 20-years to reach Mars, which is regrettable as it was the US that held the edge. NASA has to examine why it fell far behind over a crucial mission.

Mars is the next big thing in the space race, next to the moon. Most nations will bend over to become the first space-faring nation to access the red planet, which extends beyond political concerns.

It is the foothold gained to have a new planet and resources that will impact the space race.

China capable of reaching Mars in 20 years

The space-age started more than six decades ago when the moon was the goal then. Wernher von Braun, a German rocket scientist, is the cornerstone of the Apollo Program, reported the Express UK.

He boldly predicted in 1948 that a manned mission to Earth's lunar satellite would be achievable by 1965. But it was off by four years when Apollo 11 took flight in 1969 to space. However, NASA cannot make it in 20 years at present, which is what China is capable of now.

All hopes to match the Chinese space agency are now in disarray due to mismanagement, not enough budgets, with unrealistic expectations that buckle any hope to catch up.

China is ahead by 20 years and systematically better by leaps compared to the flagging US space agency. The Tiangong Space Station is in low earth orbit (LOE), which was not expected soon.

Before President Trump stepped out of office, he prioritized a new mission to reach Mars by 2033, but it had made it not doable when he left.

In 2017, a proclamation called the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017 gave the space agency to move forward.

NASA Mars program delayed

According to geologist Larry Crumpler, based on his book, he purports that the space program will miss its target, cited Remonews.

A 2019 report done by the Institute for Defense Analyses said factors will delay the date 2033 set for a Mars mission. Reasons for it range from budget allotted, tech-innovation, and testing equipment to avoid mishaps, noted the Business Telegraph.

Another report remarked that 2035 could be possible, but the money allotted should be significantly hiked. Though it does not assure smooth sailing for the NASA manned Mars mission will not suffer delays.

Dr. Crumpler has been part of the agency's planetary exploration missions, saying the delay of the Mars mission will affect the Artemis program. But forgetting the welfare of astronauts to beat China will be dangerous.

He added with the document's analysis that even scheduling it in 2037 is not doable, but 2039 will be possible if more budget is allotted to the program.

NASA's plans can succeed if given what it needs, but it is clouded up by a serious push from the US government. The agency said it pushed back the date due to COVID-19 and litigation.

China is ahead by 20 years in its mission to reach Mars, and according to Dr. Crumpler, the US gets delayed longer per year passed over policies that could lessen the time, but it seems to be okay that Beijing gets ahead.

