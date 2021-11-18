Both Russia and China teamed up to cooperate after the debris anti-satellite missile attack sent the debris almost hitting the international space station (ISS). The move to conglomerate resources in the space domain has sent aftershocks to the Americans in particular.

NASA reported the action nearly endangered everyone on the space station, including the Soviet cosmonauts. Along with the ISS, the Tiangong had to be alert if any space junk would come their way.

China-Russia Consortium space weather center is under way

According to Brandon Weichert, an expert on the subject, both Beijing and the Kremlin will benefit as the main opponents of Washington and Brussels. Even the UK will not find it easy, reported Express UK.

He added that Russia is only the second power in the space race, with China getting there and trailing behind. But if this alliance in space does anything, it will make China and Russia a force to reckon with.

Both adversaries of the west will add better technology of outer space and funding that the two nations bring to the table. Their coordination will chip away US dominance in space, which Washington is not keen on.

A space weather center will be erected in Beijing, which was announced only today. It means space will be more contested as the US might fall behind in the race to reach the cosmos.

Called the China-Russia Consortium (CRC) space weather center operated by organizations in either country, it was announced via the national weather service of China, noted the Globaltimes.

Funds boosted by Chinese involvement in co-projects with the Kremlin will make the US edgy, also make the competition between the great powers in the east and west shall rumble. Russia and China teaming up to cooperate is a game-changer for both nations.

Russia, China cooperate for space advancements

Mr. Weichert made it clear that leaders in Russian and China hate the west, which the United States leads. Either of them is willing to take apart Washington to benefit their respective interests, like the Indo-Pacific and an eastern Europe under Moscow's control.

Controlling space is the key to dominance that will be one chance of sending the US packing and defeating them and their allies.

If the coordination between China and Russia develops more with their outer space partnership, the link to the US will not flourish but stagnate. Given enough time, the dominance of America will wane.

Putin is not interested in anything the US offers. Nothing is going right with US and Russian; instead, good is lost with the US. The Kremlin's relationship with the US appears to be spiraling out of control.

The immediate hit on the space station was caused by the ASAT that destroyed an old cold war satellite, a Cosmos 1408 spy satellite, cited Space News.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu stated that a new system was tested and a promising tech. He added it hit the space object squarely but said the fragments are not lethal or harmful pieces that formed pose no threat.

Russia and China teaming up to cooperate to pool their resources and know-how in space will mean competition from the west. But they complement goals in conquering space to gain an advantage over the US.

