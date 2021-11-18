After being evacuated from Pakistan with the help of a New York rabbi, a British soccer club, Kim Kardashian West, and Afghanistan's women's youth development soccer squad arrived in Britain on November 18.

A plane rented by the reality star landed at Stansted Airport in London, carrying around 30 adolescent players and their families, for a total of over 130 persons. Due to the coronavirus, the Afghans will be confined for ten days before starting their new lives in the United Kingdom.

Afghan women athletes are in relief after Kim Kardashian helped them escape

The English Premier League's Leeds United has also vowed to assist the players. Khalida Popal, a former captain of Afghanistan's national women's team who oversaw the evacuation of female athletes, expressed her joy and relief that the girls and women were safe.

Australia evacuated Afghanistan's national women's soccer team, while the youth girls' group was transported to Portugal. Many members of the development team, who come from destitute families in the country's regions, made it to Pakistan and then to the United Kingdom, Republic World reported.

However, when the expiration date on their Pakistani visas approached, they were trapped in the nation for weeks with no way out. The crew was helped by the Tzedek Association, a non-profit organization located in the United States that had previously helped the last known member of Kabul's Jewish population flee the country.

Per CBS Sports, many female athletes have fled Afghanistan after the Taliban retook control, citing the Taliban's mistreatment of women in sports. After a 20-year conflict, the dictatorship retook control, and women's rights have deteriorated since the Taliban returned.

Former Afghan female athletes, including former captain of Afghanistan's national women's team Khalida Popal, have expressed their delight at the news that the squad is now in another country.

Popal expressed her delight and relief after learning about the news that the women and their families are settling in the United Kingdom. The Tzedek Association, a non-profit organization based in the United States that helped the last known member of Kabul's Jewish community flee Afghanistan, assisted the team in finding a new house.

The group's founder, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, has previously worked with Kardashian West. Margaretten reached out to her again to assist in paying the jet from Pakistan to the United Kingdom after the two cooperated on criminal justice reform in the United States.

Read Also: Bradley Cooper Addresses Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga Amid Irina Shayk Reconciliation Reports

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are dating

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have confirmed their romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed holding hands while celebrating Pete's birthday in Palm Springs, California, according to exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com.

Kim and Pete couldn't disguise their beaming smiles as they strolled by her mother Kris Jenner's $12 million estate, where they've been staying together, leaving little question that their romance is more than a passing affair.

It's the reality star's first intimate relationship since her divorce from Kanye West in February. Pete, who turned 28 on Tuesday, has dated a number of celebs, including Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

Kim can be seen in a white leotard and large grey sweatpants, holding hands with Pete, who is dressed in SKIMS pajama trousers and a black T-shirt, in DailyMail.com's exclusive photos.

Kim wore a pair of white Yeezy shoes for the public appearance, which were designed by her ex-husband Kanye West. Later, the comedian was seen smoking what seemed to be a pre-rolled marijuana joint, which is legal in California, while wearing black nail varnish.

Related Article: Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife Amid the Reality Star and Pete Davidson's Romance Rumors

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.