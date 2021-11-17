A married couple with eight children who went to Atlanta to develop their businesses were killed in a murder-suicide only weeks after the woman said she was having trouble adjusting to life in Georgia and sought for prayers.

Keianna Burns, 44, fatally shot her 46-year-old husband, Ronnell Burns, at their house soon before 9 pm on November 6. She then took her own life.

Entrepreneur couple found dead in Atlanta home

Burns had posted a video online hours before the incident showing her dancing and singing with her young daughter, whom authorities claimed was with a relative at the time. She had asked her friends to help her get through a difficult moment a few weeks earlier, on October 30, as per Daily Mail.

Six months before the incident, the family relocated to Atlanta from St. Louis, Missouri, to increase their Kritique Designs Beauty & Barber Salon and Primerica Insurance customer base. On social media, Keianna Burns created a beautiful image of her life.

She flaunted a new Maserati Levante that her husband had given her last year, as well as images of her trunk filled with Louis Vuitton shopping bags. Despite keeping up appearances on social media, she recently admitted that she had troubles adjusting to her new life and new environment.

The family's Atlanta house had no history of domestic violence, according to police. They have biological children as well as children from past marriages.

Ronnell Burns was previously married and went on a Divorce Court episode with his first wife, whom he claimed of cheating on him. His ex-wife accused him of destroying her credit. Ronnell revealed in a YouTube video that he and his current wife had considered divorce as well.

Georgia jail break

Meanwhile, police confirmed Wednesday that all five dangerous convicts who overpowered two guards in a coordinated escape from a Georgia jail last week had been apprehended. Late Friday, a daring escape took place inside the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. Due to staffing difficulties, Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen told WMAZ-TV that only two jailers were on duty that night instead of the typical four.

Tyree Williams, 33; Tyree Mantan Jackson, 27; Brandon Pooler, 24; Lewis Wendall Evans, 22; and Dennis Penix, Jr., 28 were identified as the escapees. When an inmate attacked one of the two jailers who was chatting to another inmate inside a cell soon after 11 pm, the inmates were supposed to be on lockdown, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

According to the sheriff, the convicts threatened to kill the guard and took her car keys before assaulting the second jailer. During the event, no jailers were hurt. The two convicts then broke into three other inmates' cells, stole two Tasers from the jail, and fled in the jailer's personal vehicle, a 2015 white Kia Sedona.

For the escapees, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide notice on Saturday. On Sunday night, two days after the breakout, officials made their first break in the investigation. Jackson, 27, was apprehended without incident during a felony traffic check in Warner Robins, roughly 25 miles northwest of the correctional facility, according to Warner Robins police.

Police and the US Marshals Services arrived later Sunday night. The Southeast Regional Task Force (SERFTF) of the United States Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a residence in the city and discovered Evans, who was brought into custody without incident.

According to John Edgar, deputy commander of the United States Marshals Service, detectives tracked down Penix and Pooler on Tuesday and discovered them hiding in the rear of a mobile home. Williams, the fifth fugitive, was apprehended early Wednesday hiding behind a building, according to Warner Robins police. All five convicts have serious criminal history. Williams was arrested and charged with criminal murder and home invasion.

Penix was charged with the murders of two men in 2017 in connection with a drug deal. Pooler was charged with child maltreatment, Jackson was charged with auto break-ins, and Evans was charged with obstructing an officer, Fox News reported.

