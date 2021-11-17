US NASA Chief Bill Nelson went ballistic after a Russian anti-satellite missile test shattered a target satellite into space debris, sent on a collision path to the International Space Station.

The station fired its thrusters to swerve out of the debris path that saved the ISS from a deadly collision. One of the greatest dangers to space vehicles is debris from space trash, which envelopes the upper atmosphere.

The ISS and Tiangong were endangered recklessly

Last Monday, the administrator of NASA informed the media outlet a wayward weapons test by the Russian federation created debris that almost hit the space station. All seven astronauts were ready to depart if the worst happened, reported the Sun UK.

The crew of the ISS consists of four Americans, one German astronaut, and two Russian cosmonauts stationed on the space station.

All of the occupants were asked to enter their space capsules for 120-minutes just in cause of evacuation from the ISS; if the debris struck it, informed NASA.

Space junk is a constant threat to the international space station outside the earth's atmosphere; the multitude of debris will be rotating the globe every 90-minutes.

The NASA chief speaks

NASA Chief Bill Nelson's statement indicated that wreckage created by the Russian Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test had caused an endangerment of the ISS occupants. Also, maneuvers were undertaken for safety, Space cited.

He added that it was very reckless and destabilizing what Russia did. He said that Moscow is familiar with spaceflight and the dangers it brings. The lives of their cosmonauts were also in danger.

Furthermore, it also was so unmindful of the Tiangong space station safety if the debris were to go that way. The debris endangered the lives of the Chinese said the NASA Chief also affected the Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test.

Test done, the ISS research lab that was about 250 miles over the earth, still orbited through or passed the debris created by the ASAT weapon for 90 minutes, notes Clean Bowled.

On the third pass from the debris field, the crew was allowed to go back to stations mentioned by the agency. As a precaution, they closed several hatched to some modules of the ISS until further notice.

Nelson remarked that all nations should avoid adding to space junk from ASAT weapons and keep space safe to operate in. He added the agency would be checking on space debris in the meantime to make sure that the crews are not placed in unnecessary harm.

Recent Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test

Weapons used to destroy satellites in earth's orbit are a hazard for spacecraft of all nations. The debris could collide with objects in orbit.

Russian officials of the military and defense weren't able to comment on the near-miss. Direct ascent anti-satellite missile from Russia had struck its target and shattered in 1,500 bits of space junk that will become smaller pieces, remarked the US Space Command.

The commanding officer, U.S. Army General James Dickinson, stated that it was a reckless exercise by Moscow which placed space stations and the interests of the space domain. He explained the unnecessary creation of more space junk would affect space travel for years. Even Russian missions will be in danger of collision.

But the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied that Moscow would do something so dangerous. He denied anything about it.

NASA Chief Nelson said a Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test was the cause of the near-disaster; many nations are ready to go into space plus a contest who will be dominant.

