A Georgia ambulance driver tried to give the patient that he was transporting CPR in an attempt to save his life but failed.

According to reports, Kevin McCorvey picked up the 66-year-old patient, later identified as Wilton Thomason. The latter was being transported in a non-emergency capacity when McCorvey's ambulance overturned in a ditch. Reports also confirmed that Thomason was not properly restrained while inside the ambulance.

Georgia ambulance driver fails sobriety test

Investigations revealed that the 34-year-old ambulance driver was heavily intoxicated. McCorvey admitted to smoking marijuana, drinking beer, and taking Adderall while driving the ambulance.

Following the incident, Fairburn police responded to the crash and said that they had to break the ambulance's windows to rescue another passenger. The latter did not sustain serious injuries, and their identity has not been released to the press.

However, reports confirmed that McCorvey and his passenger - who was later identified as another ambulance staff - tried to flee from the accident scene via Uber, but they were stopped by the officers that responded to the accident, according to Fox News.

McCorvey was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is being detained. The ambulance driver faces multiple charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of various substances, and reckless conduct.

According to Macon, McCorvey was subjected to a sobriety test at the crash scene, and results showed that he failed.

Road accidents in Georgia are not uncommon

Georgia is not alien to vehicular accidents. Last year alone, the state recorded 4,999 road accidents that killed 450 people. These figures considerably increased compared to the number of accidents in 2019 that were recorded at over 5,000. However, more deaths were reported two years ago at 481, according to Agenda.GE.

Georgia arrests are becoming more rampant

Other than the recent accident, Georgia also made headlines this week amid reports that a 22-year-old former youth pastor is facing charges of sexual exploitation and sexual battery.

According to AJC, Steve Macallin Thomas served as a youth pastor at the Restoration Worship Center in Metter. He reportedly turned himself in amid claims of abuse.

The same publication also reported the arrest of a former Evans High School teacher that allegedly sent his student sexually explicit images.

Anthony Alberti sent the images to his student while he was the band director in April 2020. He resigned from his job months later, and his license was also suspended.

During a recorded investigation, authorities asked Alberti if he had an inappropriate relationship with his student, and he said yes. When asked if he sent inappropriate text messages to the student, the former teacher said he was having a conversation with the unnamed girl. The investigator asked if Alberti was trying to deny that the text messages were sensual in nature, and he said no.

Alberti was reportedly indicted by a grand jury two months ago and was arrested last weekend. However, he was able to post bail on the same day.

