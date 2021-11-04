Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III killed a 23-year-old woman following a fatal car crash.

According to the Huffington Post, Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph, and his blood-alcohol content was twice Nevada's legal limit. His girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, was in the car with him.

Henry Ruggs III detailed his night out just before the crash

Prior to the fatal crash, Ruggs III and Kilgo-Washington have been drinking at Topgolf Las Vegas. They also shared photos and videos from their night out just hours before the accident.

Kilgo-Washington told investigators that she and her boyfriend went to their friend's house after they left Topgolf Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The athlete was rushed to the hospital following the crash, and he was later booked at a Las Vegas jail. If convicted, Ruggs III could be jailed for 26 years on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

The athlete appeared in court before posting bail

On Wednesday, Ruggs III appeared in court with his attorneys, but he was not asked to enter his plea. He was wearing a neck brace and was sitting in a wheelchair during his initial court appearance.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure said that his initial review of Ruggs III's case left him feeling troubled. After all, he has never heard of a crash involving a vehicle that was traveling as fast as over 150mph.

But even if this was the case, Bonaventure still rejected prosecutor Eric Bauman's request to set the athlete's bail at $1 million. Instead, Bonaventure set the amount at $150,000 but with strict conditions.

Ruggs III is required to stay home, and he will also be subjected to electronic monitoring. The former Raiders wide receiver cannot drink or drive, and he will also surrender his passport to prevent him from fleeing the country.

After posting the $150,000 bail, Ruggs III was released from jail on Wednesday evening, according to ESPN.

Tina Tintor's family is grieving

His victim was later identified as Tina Tintor, 22. The young woman and her dog died after her Toyota Rav4 burned down following the fatal crash.

Ruggs III came face to face with Tintor's family during his initial court appearance. And Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that the victim's family is grieving, and they're also mad at the athlete.

Eyewitness reveals victim was alive following the crash

A witness named Tony Rodriguez revealed that he was one of the first people that responded to the accident. He initially thought that the woman and her dog could be saved but fire quickly engulfed their vehicle.

"Everything we tried just wasn't working. The fire just grew so fast. She was actually still alive. You could hear her breathing. She had her seat belt on and I was trying to cut that away. Trying to grab them by their shoulders and pull them out but that wasn't working. They were pinned," he said via Fox News.

