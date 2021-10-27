A Georgia police officer is recovering after being shot in the neck by an unnamed man while sitting in his patrol car.

According to reports, the police officer was off-duty, and he was working with ATL Plus, a parking enforcement company in Luckie Street. The officer was sitting in his patrol car when the suspect approached him and fired his gun. The officer fired back, and he managed to hit the man. The suspect's injuries eventually killed him. But the Georgia police officer managed to survive with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WSBTV, the unnamed man who was shot in the neck is the 80th officer involved in a shooting that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

Off-duty police officer got into an argument with suspect

Following the incident, more reports revealed that the officer and the man got into a confrontation over a parking ticket. "The preliminary investigation indicates there may have been some type of altercation between the two males that escalated to gunfire," a spokesperson for the Atlanta police said via Fox News.

They also confirmed that a third victim, a woman, suffered a graze wound following the shooting. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment.

