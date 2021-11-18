North Koreans have watched Squid Game and relate to the Netflix show like everyday life under Kim Jong Un's rule when death can be meted for just the slightest offence.

The brutal show is smuggled across the border and is spread out to citizens who can get it said a source. Its supreme leader dictates what can or cannot be watched by all citizens, and the program is one of those banned.

Squid Game copies smuggled to North Korea

Part of the authoritarian state's mandate is thought control which means that ultra-censorship by Pyongyang cannot be avoided, reported the Mirror UK.

Never break the rules, or those guilty are liable to be killed for just stepping out of line, which is considered too harsh by civilized standards.

For the North Koreans, obtaining Netflix episodes is almost as tense in real life that is almost uncannily similar to the program. One of the reasons why the show has reasoned in the hermit kingdom is how the people are willing to risk everything. Reality is cruel for those living in NoKor, trying to escape to the South is worth the risk.

One local from Pyongsong spoke to Radio Free Asia, remarked that the brutal program is brought in illegally on USB drives and SD cards, smuggled inland to where it is distributed.

Fiction imitates North Korean life

The source said the show is so ironic for state officials who want the money more than anything. But, more than anything, when they displease or do something wrong, that might kill them anytime. All at the behest of the supreme leader, North Koreans watch Squid Game like in real life.

It's almost so twisted the reality in North Korea is just the same, no respect for human rights. Everyone can be taken and made an example by the state, like earning more than others as an offence, but money is still a goal for the officials, note Head Topics.

Most of the scenes in the brutally violent show are do not only connect to the rich but also with young North Koreans who are drawn to the violent actions. One of the characters is a defector from the north of the Korean peninsula, which is relatable.

Those in NoKor would be watching under the covers at night the supreme leader might find out. Using all sorts of players, noted the source.

Distributors of illegal contraband are getting the show to be watched, putting their lives at equal risk, almost like the characters in the serial.

Last October, Pyongyang's state media scathed the cruel Netflix series by calling it violent and ghastly. It was related to South Korean capitalism that was obsessed with such extreme competitiveness.

The Chinese border is stricter than usual, and the security due to COVID-19 before it was easy to cross. A kill zone is in place with landmines dug in that smugglers pass dangerously.

Watch western media, and someone will be given the death penalty due to a new law forbidding Western thought imposed last year. Even a phrase from the Netflix show will be a cause for punishment.

The North Koreans watch Squid Game at risk of punishment that exists in NoKor; its twisted reality extends to everyday life in the hermit kingdom.

