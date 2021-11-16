Jake Gyllenhaal just made his first public appearance days after the release of Taylor Swift's song, "I Bet You Think About Me."

According to reports, Swift's track was written in reference to her short-lived relationship with Gyllenhaal in 2010. Even though Swift never confirmed that she wrote the song for her ex-boyfriend, but the lyrics of the track seemed like a giveaway.

For instance, the lyrics of "I Bet You Think About Me" talk about someone that grew up in a silver-spoon gated community and the shiny, glamorous Beverly Hills neighborhood. Gyllenhaal was born into an industry family, which could prove that the song is about him.

But even though there's been too much talk surrounding Gyllenhaal, Swift, and the latter's song, the actor still stayed mum on the issue.

Jake Gyllenhaal didn't address Taylor Swift song rumors

On Monday, the actor accompanied his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, to the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles. He took to the podium to announce his sister's award and to congratulate her for bagging the Breakthrough Director recognition for Maggie's new film, "The Lost Daughter."

Gyllenhaal's decision to not address Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" jabs didn't come as a surprise. After all, the actor had always tried to stay low-key when it came to his brief relationship with the award-winning singer.

Seven years after their split, Gyllenhaal was asked if he thought that he played with fire by dating Swift since he's always been big when it comes to privacy. Swift, on the other hand, is known for writing songs about her failed relationships.

At the time, the actor just shrugged his shoulders in response to Tim Jonze's question. And when the latter asked him if he ever listened to Swift's songs, he said that he did not want to talk about his personal life.

Taylor Swift confirms subject of her song reached out to her

But Swift previously claimed that she spoke to the song's subject, heard the track, and reached out to her.

"I heard from the guy that most of 'Red' is about. He was like, 'I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice," Swift said via Elle.

Is Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' about Jake Gyllenhaal?

According to CNN, Gyllenhaal's refusal to address the rumors was quite the irony. But even if this was the case, there was another clue that the song "All Too Well" must have also been about the actor.

After all, the lyrics of "All Too Well" referenced a scarf that Swift left as the guy's sister's house. During her interview on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Maggie revealed that a lot of people asked her about the scarf, but she had no idea what they meant.

Swift first released "All Too Well" and "I Bet You Think About Me" in 2012 as part of her "Red" album. At the time, she described the single as a tongue-in-cheek and comedic breakup song. But it is not like other breakup songs that are bitter and painful.

The 31-year-old also described "I Bet You Think About Me" as a sort of drinking song, according to Billboard.

