Meghan Markle said that members of the royal family were "constantly berating" her husband Prince Harry about her estranged father Thomas Markle.

The accusations were made in texts and emails revealed by the Court of Appeal in London on Friday. The texts were made public as part of the Duchess of Sussex's legal battle with Associated Newspaper Limited, the publisher of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday.

Meghan Markle's private texts revealed in court

The publisher is appealing a court ruling that it infringed on the privacy of the former American actress by releasing sections of a handwritten letter she sent to her father after she married the British royal in 2018. In February, a High Court judge found that the letter's publishing was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful," Fox News reported.

The 40-year-old informed her former communications chief, Jason Knauf, that she was planning to write a note to the former Hollywood lighting director who had given multiple interviews about his daughter in the messages.

The Associated Newspaper has refuted Markle's allegation that the letter was intended just for her father to see. The email between Markle and Knauf revealed that the duchess accused her father, 77, of leaking the letter to media, according to attorney Andrew Caldecott, who testified before the Court of Appeal in London.

Caldecott testified that the letter was "crafted with public readership in mind" and that she was "happy for the public to read if Mr. Markle were to leak it." The Duchess of Sussex testified that she did not believe her father would sell or leak the letter, primarily because it would not put him in a good light.

Previously, Meghan Markle's attorneys disputed that she or Prince Harry worked with the authors. However, the couple's former communications director, Jason Knauf, said in court that he provided material to the authors and discussed it with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Knauf said the book was "discussed directly with the duchess numerous times in person and through email" in a witness statement. Knauf also emailed Prince Harry to discuss the book and indicate he would meet the authors, according to emails revealed as part of his statement.

In a witness statement made public on Wednesday, November 10, Meghan confessed that Knauf did communicate certain data to the authors of the book and that he did so with her knowledge for a meeting that he scheduled with the authors in his job as communications secretary. "I have no idea how much information he revealed with me," she said as per SCMP.

The Duchess of Sussex's half-sister plans filing legal suit

According to Associated Newspapers, Meghan's assertion that she didn't mean for the letter to be viewed by anyone other than her father is also debunked by Knauf's proof.

The duchess "asked me to check the language of the letter, stating 'clearly everything I have prepared is with the idea that it may be leaked,'" Knauf stated in his witness testimony.

Meghan inquired whether she should write the letter to her father as "daddy," according to Knauf, who added that "in the unfortunate event that it leaked, it would pull at the heartstrings."

Per The Sun, Meghan Markle's half-sister has vowed to sue her for "defamation" after bombshell emails revealed she helped brief the authors of the biography Finding Freedom.

After the emails to ex-communications secretary Jason Knauf surfaced during her legal struggle with the Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex had to apologize to the court for forgetting to notify the judge about them.

Meghan's half-sister Samantha had "lost custody of all three of her children from separate dads," according to an email she wrote to Knauf. Samantha is reportedly intending to sue Meghan for defamation, libel, and slander, as well as breach of privacy, according to the Sunday People.

