Corey Lewandowski may have tainted his relationship with Donald Trump following his recent comments regarding the previous election result.

The former Trump adviser previously spoke with Jonathan Karl, who wrote the book "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." The book will be released on Tuesday, and it details how the ex-POTUS purposely spread election conspiracy theories even though he was aware that he lost to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump knew that he lost to Joe Biden

According to Lewandowski, Trump knew even before the final announcement was made that he lost in the 2020 election. Since he didn't want to look like a fool, he decided to come up with lies regarding the results.

At the time, Trump claimed that election fraud was guaranteed via the mail-in ballot option. He also alleged that the election was rigged and that Biden was the one that lost.

"He knows it is over. He just wants to create enough doubt about Biden's victory so that when he leaves, he can say he didn't lose and that it was stolen from him," Lewandowski said via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump continues to lie about the 2020 election

After Biden was declared the winner in the 2020 election, Trump continued spreading lies about his opponent. The ex-POTUS is still making similar claims today.

Even though Trump's claims continue to be baseless, his supporters still believe everything he's been saying. Several polls reportedly revealed that Republicans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, according to Business Insider.

As of press writing, it's unclear if Lewandowski's phone conservation with Karl regarding Trump occurred before the former was accused of sexual misconduct. After all, the ex-president still continued supporting Lewandowski amid all the allegations thrown at him.

Donald Trump did not cut ties with Corey Lewandowski

Last month, reports revealed that Trump decided to rename his super political action committee (PAC) to "Make America Great Again, Again." The new moniker immediately drew criticisms, but reporter Maggie Haberman claimed that Trump decided to change the name of his PAC to include Lewandowski still.

Since Trump couldn't legally replace Lewandowski as one of the top board members of his first super PAC, he was forced to create a new group, according to the New York Times.

Lewandowski and Trump were once again linked to each other after some Republicans were criticized for cutting ties with the former but not with the latter.

Reports revealed that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster cut ties with Lewandowski. However, they still support Trump even though the latter was also accused of sexual misconduct 26 times.

Trump's latest accuser is Amy Dorris, who claimed that the ex-president forcibly kissed and groped her while they were at a tennis tournament in 1997.

Reports revealed that Melania Trump's husband has denied all the allegations, and he and his legal team have also called his accusers "liars."

On the other hand, Lewandowski said that he would just let the process play forward following allegations of sexual misconduct, according to ABC News.

