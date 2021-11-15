Australia says supporting Taiwan cannot be avoided despite China's military might, which overshadows even the US in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing, they say, is just waiting for the right moment to strike.

When asked about Canberra's action, Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said China could initiate an invasion. But, the big question is how well the Australian Defense Force can defend Taiwan and consolidate Australia's defense. In the backdrop is the AUKUS deal, which has caused controversy.

Australia to support the US in defending Taiwan

Dutton added it is unavoidable for Canberra not to back up the US if it does come to Taiwan's assistance should the PLA orchestrate an invasion of the island enclave, reported the Express UK.

He added that keeping Taiwan free is needed to maintain a position of strength that can be eroded if China overcomes the island.

The defense official to the Australian news outlet that Beijing is not hiding its intention to bring the breakaway Chinese republic to its fold. There is a need to be very prepared for what happens next as it can happen anytime. A position of strength is needed to have a capable deterrent, which is necessary to deal with the situation.

There is no way the Australian Defense Force will be not be involved should the US engage the People's Liberation Army Navy in any military action, cites the Japan Times. It seems China will achieve a peaceful solution; force is a possible outcome. So, Australia says supporting Taiwan is vital despite the risks.

Beijing coercive in taking back Taipei

Mr. Dutton remarked that the Chinese are sure that they can overpower Taiwan and succeed in the endeavor. Mainly because the US is not determined or the US military is too diminished, which is an encouragement to do something rash, noted the Global Times.

Furthermore, China has taken immense risks in the past years under Xi Jinping. He has turned out to be more authoritarian than expected.

Conflict is mainly in the grey zone with China and Taiwan. Also, the CCP is considered as the main risk to world security. The CCP, whose actions are getting overt, is close to causing an incident if itchy fingers fire something very dangerous. But it goes both ways, even for the Americans.

One drawback is that should an incident occur in the region, and there is no way to minimize if someone shoots at someone, which has grave consequences. Leaders in China are getting more adventurous and will not condone using forceful ways. It makes the tension a bit more than it should be, and this is scaring everyone.

Taiwan is what China wants back and control after it broke away from the mainland. Taipei is considered a democratic republic and has the support of the US after its break away from the CCP in 1949.

Canberra is part of the AUKUS deal about the nuclear subs that have been contentious; after it abandoned the agreement with France. Australia says supporting Taiwan is essential, even if it means becoming the primary target as there are doubts over the US winning with its problems.

