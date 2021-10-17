Joe Biden's flagging leadership makes most US allies reconsider opening channels to China as an emerging global influence. It seems more reliable than US assurances of security and stability, which is in doubt due to many precedents.

Despite the tough talk of the White House that it can handle China and even Russia, nothing is going well with the Afghan debacle, defense of Taiwan passed to Japan and Australia, with the UK getting more involved. Beijing says that countries willing to be cannon fodder are of no consequence, except for the US.

Biden, Xi agree regarding Taiwan

Last week, Joe Biden sent a message to Xi Jinping about Taiwan, which ended in an understanding to follow the 'Taiwan Agreement,' reported the Express UK.

The Chinese president even asked other nations to pull back because the US is using them as shields, like passing the job to regional allies. Instead of Taiwan's Foreign Ministry taking the US leader's words as it is, they asked for a clarification.

Predictably, the US said it would stand by the island without a doubt. A statement from the agency said Beijing's military taunt, consular and economic threats, the US and Taipei will have close communications, cited the CNA.

China is confident the US can't stop them

According to Dr. Lily Hamourtziadou, senior lecturer in several disciplines at the University of Birmingham, China is more confident that America is getting feeble. Joe Biden's flagging leadership is the start of emerging Chinese influence.

A power shift allows Beijing more strength and new allies like Afghanistan and more into their fold. But, US allies like Seoul and Tokyo see the rise of China in all aspects. While the White House fails to recover confidence instability and security all over the globe.

US allies will be affected if Taipei surrenders to Beijing

When communists won, Taiwan was established by the followers of Chiang Kai Shek after 1949, when they to what is the Republic of China. The island is a key piece for western nations against China.

Despite assurance from Washington over several months, President Xi Jinping said several times an invasion is imminent as mainland forces practice, reports ANI News.

Dr. Hamourtziadou caution if Taiwan capitulates by force or surrenders unconditionally, the next US administration will be diminished, and US hegemony will fold in the Indo-Pacific. Next will be an abandonment of the US by its traditional allies as they acknowledge China as the victor with the fall of America. It will be a nightmare scenario.

The UK will transition as it thinks the US is still a worthwhile ally, affected by a power shift. She noted a key point that the fall of Afghanistan militarily and politically has allowed Beijing wiggle room to adjust its thrust while knocking the White House into a death spiral.

Dr. Hamourtziadou added that China declaring war is well poised; winning is possible. With a victory over Taipei, it will be a big win for the motherland too.

All US allies, including Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea, cover China's maritime border. Once Taiwan is under control, the US will be less capable.

Joe Biden's flagging leadership will start the shift when emerging Chinese influence in political and economic concerns make significant changes in the east and the west.

